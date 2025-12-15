EXCLUSIVE: Radar Watched Rob Reiner's Former Junkie Son's Now-Viral Movie on His Drug Addiction — So You Don't Have To — As He's Arrested Over Parents' Knife Murders

Rob Reiner's 2015 addiction drama Being Charlie has resurfaced as police have arrested the iconic director's son, Nick, over the knife killings of his parents, a decade after the critically panned film laid bare the family’s deepest tensions. And RadarOnline.com has watched the now-viral turkey of a drama – which got a paltry 24 percent on Rotten Tomatoes – so you don't have to.

A Film Resurfaces Amid Murder Probe

Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE Rob Reiner worked on 'Being Charlie' with his son, Nick, in 2015.

As we reported, Rob, 78, and his wife, Michele, 68, were found dead in a bloodbath at their Brentwood home on Sunday, with law enforcement treating the case as a homicide. After authorities "quizzed" Nick over the double murder, with law enforcement sources describing him as a "person of interest" in the case, he was arrested soon after. The renewed scrutiny has drawn attention to Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical film co-written by Nick and directed by Rob, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015 and chronicled a family struggling with a son’s addiction.

Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE Rob and Michele Reiner spoke openly about addiction during the film’s release.

Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE Nick Reiner helped write the semi-autobiographical drama.

The film, starring Carey Elwes as a stand-in for Rob as David, and Nick Robinson as his troubled son Charlie, received poor reviews, with the movie review aggregator's summary of the flick saying the film had "wonderful intentions" but was overwhelmed by clichés. The site adds: "Being Charlie has wonderful intentions and a strong central performance, but an affecting true story gets lost in the script's surfeit of clichés." We can reveal after viewing the film – available on YouTube – its only value now lies less in its craft than in its candor. The story follows an 18-year-old addict resentful of repeated stints in rehab imposed by his parents, a dynamic the family acknowledged mirrored real life.

Rob Reiner Spoke On His Son's Addiction Before Death

Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE Critics originally panned the movie despite its personal subject matter.

Speaking at a dinner during the film's festival run, Rob said about experts' advice on his son's drug addiction: "When Nick would tell us that it wasn't working for him, we wouldn't listen. We were desperate, and because the people had diplomas on their wall, we listened to them when we should have been listening to our son." His wife, Michele, added about the medics: "We were so influenced by these people. They would tell us he's a liar, that he was trying to manipulate us. And we believed them." Nick, then newly sober, said at the dinner he got clean because, "I got sick of it. I got sick of doing that s---." He added: "I come from a nice family. I'm not supposed to be out there on the streets and in homeless shelters doing all these f------up things." In a post-screening Q&A, the A Few Good Men director added: "We didn't set out for it to be cathartic or for it to be therapeutic, but it turned out to be that." He acknowledged "there were disagreements" and that "at times it was really rough" during production. Nick added, "Sometimes it would get overwhelming for me."

A Chilling Legacy After the Killings

Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE The story took on a darker meaning after the Reiners’ deaths.