Rob Reiner and Drug Addict Son Nick Had 'Very Loud Argument' Over His 'Substance Abuse Issues' at Conan O'Brien's Christmas Party... Just Hours Before Director and Wife Michele Are Murdered
Dec. 15 2025, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
Rob Reiner and his son, Nick, had reportedly gotten into a very public argument Saturday night, RadarOnline.com has learned, just hours before the bodies of the famed actor/director and his wife, Michele, were discovered inside their Los Angeles home.
Nick has now been arrested in connection with their murders.
Christmas Eve Party Chaos
Rob, Michelle, and Nick all attended comedian Conan O'Brien's Christmas party over the weekend. According to reports, the 78-year-old father and his 32-year-old son got into a "very loud argument" that caught the attention of other partygoers.
Amid the uproar, Rob and Michele reportedly left the party. The next day, their bodies would be discovered in their home with knife stab wounds. Nick was officially arrested early Monday morning.
As Radar has reported, Rob's son has a troubled history of drug addiction and homelessness, and word is his dad and mom were out of options to help him.
Michele was even heard lamenting: "We've tried everything."
Nick's Drug Issues
Nick suffered from drug issues while being raised, and had been in and out of over 18 rehab facilities by the time he was 19 years old.
Rob had addressed Nick's problems publicly, claiming he and Michele didn't know how to deal with the situation, as they relied on the advice of experts, who insisted "tough love" was the approach they should take.
The Hollywood star was upfront; this was something that did not come instinctively to him.
In 2015, the father and son collaborated on Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical film, as it followed an 18-year-old who struggled with addiction and had a famous parent.
Nick and Rob's Troubled Life Together
The following year, Nick confessed the movie helped him finally find something in common with his father.
"We didn't bond a lot as a kid," Nick said. "(He) really liked baseball, and I like basketball. And he could watch that with my brother. But when I saw him (directing) it was something that I'm interested in. I was like wow like he really knows a lot and like it made me feel closer to him."
While news broke Sunday evening that two victims had been found inside Rob and Michele's home, it was later confirmed they were the ones who died.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," the family said in a statement to a media outlet. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."
Rob's daughter, Tracy, also spoke out to say she "came from the greatest family ever."
"I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock," she added.
Reiner's Remarkable Resume
Reiner gained fame as the liberal voice on the groundbreaking television comedy All in the Family.
He played Mike "Meathead" Stivic on the CBS sitcom from 1971–1979, sparring off with cranky conservative Archie Bunker, played by Carroll O'Connor.
Reiner won two Primetime Emmy Awards for the role.
Years later, he became an acclaimed director of some of the 80s' most memorable movies, including the rock-band mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the comedic fantasy The Princess Bride, and his adaptation of Steven King's coming-of-age story Stand by Me.
Reiner went on to direct other critically and commercially successful films with his own company, Castle Rock Entertainment. These include the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally..., the Stephen King thriller Misery, and two of writer Aaron Sorkin's most notable movies: the military courtroom drama A Few Good Men and the political romance The American President.