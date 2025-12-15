Rob Reiner and Drug Addict Son Nick Had 'Very Loud Argument' Over His 'Substance Abuse Issues' at Conan O'Brien's Christmas Party... Just Hours Before Director and Wife Michele Are Murdered

The following year, Nick confessed the movie helped him finally find something in common with his father.

"We didn't bond a lot as a kid," Nick said. "(He) really liked baseball, and I like basketball. And he could watch that with my brother. But when I saw him (directing) it was something that I'm interested in. I was like wow like he really knows a lot and like it made me feel closer to him."

While news broke Sunday evening that two victims had been found inside Rob and Michele's home, it was later confirmed they were the ones who died.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," the family said in a statement to a media outlet. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Rob's daughter, Tracy, also spoke out to say she "came from the greatest family ever."

"I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock," she added.