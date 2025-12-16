Your tip
Celebrity deaths

Nick Reiner's Gory Trail: Rob and Michele's Drug Addict Son 'Left a Hotel Room Full of Blood' Hours After His Parents' Throats Were Slit

Composite photo of Michele, Rob and Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA; @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE

Nick Reiner was arrested for allegedly murdering Rob and Michele Reiner.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 16 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Nick Reiner, who was arrested for allegedly murdering Rob and Michele Reiner, left a hotel room full of blood after they were killed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources spoke to a media outlet to confirm Nick had checked into The Pierside Santa Monica around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Nick Reiner Checked Into a Hotel

Photo of Rob and Nick Reiner
Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE

Nick Reiner used Rob's credit card to check into a hotel early Sunday morning.

According to the intel, Nick used Rob's credit card to get a hotel room only hours after he had a spat with his famous father at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.

People who saw Nick said he appeared "tweaked out," but they did not notice any signs that he had been in a violent confrontation.

Specifically, they noted he did not have any cuts on his body nor any visible blood stains.

While Nick only made a one-night reservation, he never officially checked out of the property.

The Shower Was 'Full of Blood'

Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: Nick Reiner was seen being arrested on the ground.

LAPD GANG UNIT

Upon entering the room later on Sunday morning, hotel staff claimed the shower was "full of blood" and there was blood on the bed. They also noted bedsheets were covering the windows in the room.

On Monday, Los Angeles Police Department robbery-homicide detectives arrived at the hotel to collect evidence and talk to employees.

As Radar reported, Rob and Michele were discovered dead on Sunday with "stab wounds."

While police initially claimed to not have "identified a suspect," a report emerged alleging Nick had been "quizzed" over their deaths.

What Happened at Conan O'Brien's Christmas Party?

Photo of Conan O'Brien
Source: MEGA

Rob and Nick Reiner got into a heated spat at Conan O'Brien's holiday party.

As more information continued to leak out, it was revealed that Rob, Michele, and Nick had all attended O'Brien's aforementioned party.

According to reports, Rob and Nick got into a "very loud argument," and other attendees at the party took notice.

After the fight, Rob and Michele left the party and were found murdered the next day.

Nick had a history of problems, having had substance abuse issues and mental health problems from an early age.

By the time he was 19, Nick had attended over 18 rehab facilities.

Rob did not shy away from addressing Nick's problems, as he claimed he and Michele didn't know how to deal with the situation, as they relied on the advice of experts, who insisted "tough love" was the approach they should take.

Rob noted this was something that was not instinctual to him.

In 2016, the father-son duo collaborated on Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical film, as it followed an 18-year-old who struggled with addiction and had a famous parent.

Official Statement on Rob and Michele Reiner's Passing

Photo of Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner's daughter Tracy said she was 'in shock' over her parents' deaths.

After news broke of their passing, Rob and Michele's family released an official statement.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," the family shared with a media outlet. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Rob's daughter, Tracy, also spoke out to say she "came from the greatest family ever."

"I don’t know what to say. I'm in shock," she added.

