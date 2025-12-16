Nick Reiner's Gory Trail: Rob and Michele's Drug Addict Son 'Left a Hotel Room Full of Blood' Hours After His Parents' Throats Were Slit

As more information continued to leak out, it was revealed that Rob, Michele, and Nick had all attended O'Brien's aforementioned party.

According to reports, Rob and Nick got into a "very loud argument," and other attendees at the party took notice.

After the fight, Rob and Michele left the party and were found murdered the next day.

Nick had a history of problems, having had substance abuse issues and mental health problems from an early age.

By the time he was 19, Nick had attended over 18 rehab facilities.

Rob did not shy away from addressing Nick's problems, as he claimed he and Michele didn't know how to deal with the situation, as they relied on the advice of experts, who insisted "tough love" was the approach they should take.

Rob noted this was something that was not instinctual to him.

In 2016, the father-son duo collaborated on Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical film, as it followed an 18-year-old who struggled with addiction and had a famous parent.