Rob Reiner's Son Nick was 'Freaking Everyone Out' at Conan O'Brien's Party by 'Acting Crazy' Hours Before Parents were Found Dead
Dec. 16 2025, Published 7:11 a.m. ET
Rob Reiner's son Nick was "freaking everyone out" at a party held by Conan O'Brien hours before the director and wife Michelle Singer were found dead, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal eyewitnesses at the star-studded holiday bash claimed the drug addict, 32, was acting erratically in front of other guests, as well as dressing inappropriately
Star-Studded Holiday Bash
An insider told an outlet: "Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous."
A second source told another outlet he was behaving "creepily" at the party, while a third outlet alleged he looked out of place at the gathering by wearing a hoodie to the formal bash.
Several other insiders echoed previous reports that Nick then allegedly got into a "very loud argument" with Rob, which resulted in his parents leaving the party post-confrontation.
Reiner, 78, and wife Singer, 68, were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon.
Their daughter, Romy, 28, discovered their bodies.
Nick was arrested on charges of murder on Monday and is currently being held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles without bail.
Explosive Argument With Parents
Romy informed police Nick had been living with their parents in their Los Angeles home, but he wasn't at the house when she arrived to find them deceased with their throats slit.
Romy informed the cops, who arrived at the scene just before 4 p.m. local time, that he could be the culprit since he was "dangerous."
It wasn't until 9pm that Nick was located and eventually arrested.
As Radar reported, Nick has struggled with drug abuse and homelessness for years, but his parents recently took him in. The pair felt they had tried everything to help their son, who has been to rehab more than a dozen times since he was a teenager.
"Michele had been anguishing to friends over the last few months that she and Rob were at their wits' end over Nick's mental illness and alleged substance abuse issues," one insider told a news outlet.
Dramatic Monday Arrest
The night before the murders, Nick and his parents got into a "loud argument" while at O'Brien's Christmas party. The fight became so heated that Michele and the Princess Bride director left the bash.
A family statement said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner.
“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”
Another insider revealed the Reiners' inner circle wasn't surprised Nick was the accused killer.
"This is not the first time their son has been violent," one person claimed. "I know of another incident a few years back with Nick, but I won’t say more than that. I just never thought it would ever get to this point."
"Rob was always heartbroken that his son couldn’t beat his addiction," they shared. "I know they wanted him to get help, go to rehab, but he wanted to get help while at home – he did not want to get treatment at a facility."