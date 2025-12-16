Rob Reiner's Son Nick was 'Freaking Everyone Out' at Conan O'Brien's Party by 'Acting Crazy' Hours Before Parents were Found Dead

An insider told an outlet: "Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous."

A second source told another outlet he was behaving "creepily" at the party, while a third outlet alleged he looked out of place at the gathering by wearing a hoodie to the formal bash.

Several other insiders echoed previous reports that Nick then allegedly got into a "very loud argument" with Rob, which resulted in his parents leaving the party post-confrontation.

Reiner, 78, and wife Singer, 68, were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon.

Their daughter, Romy, 28, discovered their bodies.

Nick was arrested on charges of murder on Monday and is currently being held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles without bail.