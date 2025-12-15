EXCLUSIVE: Read Rob Reiner's Tortured Son Nick's Chilling Confession About Drug Addiction — Including How He Chose Homelessness Over Rehab and Gambled With His Life

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the deaths as a homicide after the couple was discovered by their daughter, Romy Reiner, 28.

In a statement, Reiner's family said, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

LAPD deputy chief Alan Hamilton said the investigation is being handled by the department’s Robbery Homicide Division, adding the probe would "continue over the coming days."

The shock has brought back into focus a 2016 interview in which Nick spoke with striking candor about his long struggle with drug addiction, his refusal to return to rehab, and the period when that decision left him homeless. In the frank chat, Nick explained he was first sent to rehab around his 15th birthday and that by the age of 22, he had been through 17 treatment programs.

Those experiences later informed Being Charlie, the semi-autobiographical drama he co-wrote and which Rob directed.

"It's not my life,” Nick said of the film, "but I went to a lot of these places, so I had a lot of these stories.”