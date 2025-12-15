Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Read Rob Reiner's Tortured Son Nick's Chilling Confession About Drug Addiction — Including How He Chose Homelessness Over Rehab and Gambled With His Life

Photo of Rob and Michelle Reiner
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner's past comments on drug addiction have resurfaced following his parents' death.

Dec. 15 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rob Reiner's tormented son – who was arrested for his parents' bloodbath murder – once confessed he refused to go to rehab to tackle his all-consuming drug addiction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Filmmaking hero Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found dead on Sunday, December 14, inside their Los Angeles residence, with the pair knifed to death, and sources said they had their throats cut after a bust-up with a family member "boiled over."

Article continues below advertisement

Homicide Probe Shakes Hollywood

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Rob and Michelle Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found stabbed to death inside their Los Angeles home.

Article continues below advertisement

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the deaths as a homicide after the couple was discovered by their daughter, Romy Reiner, 28.

In a statement, Reiner's family said, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

LAPD deputy chief Alan Hamilton said the investigation is being handled by the department’s Robbery Homicide Division, adding the probe would "continue over the coming days."

The shock has brought back into focus a 2016 interview in which Nick spoke with striking candor about his long struggle with drug addiction, his refusal to return to rehab, and the period when that decision left him homeless. In the frank chat, Nick explained he was first sent to rehab around his 15th birthday and that by the age of 22, he had been through 17 treatment programs.

Those experiences later informed Being Charlie, the semi-autobiographical drama he co-wrote and which Rob directed.

"It's not my life,” Nick said of the film, "but I went to a lot of these places, so I had a lot of these stories.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Rob Reiner crime scene
Source: MEGA

Daughter Romy Reiner discovered her parents after the fatal attack

Article continues below advertisement

Choosing the Streets Over Rehab

Article continues below advertisement

He also described a critical and bleak moment when he chose not to return to treatment.

"If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless," he said. Nick recounted months spent moving between states with no stable shelter.

"I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas," Nick recalled at the time. "I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun."

He said the grim period followed directly from his rejecting rehab and losing the safety net provided by his family, forcing him into shelters and onto the streets.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE

Nick Reiner admitted he went through 17 rehab programs by the age of 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the hardship, Nick said the experience shaped him. "That made me who I am now, having to deal with that stuff," he said. Returning home, he added, was not easy.

"Now, I've been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family," he said. "But there were a lot of dark years there."

Nick also reflected on the risks he faced.

"When I was out there, I could’ve died," he said. "It's all luck. You roll the dice, and you hope you make it."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Composite photo of Candace Owens and Taylor Swift

EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Rips Taylor Swift's Relationships With Men and Claims It Shows Her 'Pattern of Abuse'... as Right-Wing Mouthpiece Calls Out Latest Pop Star

Photo of Rob Reiner, Nick Reiner

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Watched Rob Reiner's Former Junkie Son's Now-Viral Movie on His Drug Addiction — So You Don't Have To — As He's Arrested Over Parents' Knife Murders

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Rob and Nick Reiner
Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE

Nick Reiner co-wrote the semi-autobiographical film 'Being Charlie' about addiction.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time of the interview, Nick said his focus was sobriety and creative work, hoping never to return to the streets again.

Police sealed off the Reiner residence as investigators worked inside the property in the wake of the couple's deaths. The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the home shortly after 3.30 pm and found Reiner and his wife dead.

Photo of Rob Reiner crime scene
Source: MEGA

Police have treated the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner as a homicide.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.