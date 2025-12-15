Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump Destroyed Over 'Vile' Response to Rob Reiner's Death as 'Cruel' Prez Accuses Late Director of Having 'Mind Crippling Disease'

Donald Trump claimed Rob Reiner had Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Dec. 15 2025, Published 10:34 a.m. ET

Donald Trump has issued a shocking reaction to Rob Reiner's death that he is getting destroyed over, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late director was an outspoken critic of Trump's, and the president did not hold back when addressing Reiner and his wife Michele's murders.

What Did Donald Trump Say About Rob Reiner?

Trump said Reiner was 'tortured.'

Trump took to his popular Truth Social platform to note that "a very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood."

"Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of American upon us, perhaps like never before."

"May Rob and Michele rest in peace!" he concluded.

Donald Trump Slammed Over His Remarks

Trump was called 'vile' for his post about Reiner on Truth Social.

Users quickly ran to social media to slam Trump over his statement on Rob and Michele's deaths.

One account referred to the Prez's remarks as "despicable" and "absolutely vile."

"Donald Trump, a tortured and evil species of a human being who splatters his annihilated cognitive diarrhea all over social media, will one day pass away," another person noted. "Due to his greed, anger, corrupt and abusive behavior, his name will taint the history of the United States forever."

"I'm at a loss for words," someone else shared. "This is disgusting."

Another person added: "People were fired for posting way less offensive things about Charlie Kirk."

What Happened to Rob and Michele Reiner?

Nick Reiner was 'quizzed' over Rob and Michele's deaths and, today, he was arrested.

As Radar reported, Rob and Michele were discovered dead on Sunday afternoon with "stab wounds."

At first, police said they had "not identified a suspect at this time," but then a report came out alleging their son, Nick Reiner, had been "quizzed" over their deaths.

Then, on Monday, December 15, it was revealed Nick was arrested by police.

A news outlet detailed it was unclear what exactly went down to lead to the murder, but sources insist their daughter claims a family member "should be a suspect" as they're "dangerous."

Nick had his share of struggles while growing up, as he battled drug addiction and homelessness, having gone to over 18 rehab facilities by the time he was 19 years old.

Official Family Statement on Rob and Michele Reiner's Deaths

Rob and Michele Reiner's family confirmed thier deaths, saying they were 'heartbroken.'

After news broke about Rob and Michele, their family released an official statement on the horrible tragedy.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," they shared via a media outlet. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Rob's daughter, Tracy, also broke her silence to say she "came from the greatest family ever."

"I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock," she added.

