The Dramatic Capture: First Photos of Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Nick Being Arrested Released — After He Was Named the Main Suspect in the Gruesome Deaths

Once the news was confirmed, Rob and Michele's family released an official statement.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," they heartbreakingly shared. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Deputy Chief Alan S. Hamilton from the Los Angeles Police Department spoke out at a press conference to say the police were "currently conducting an ongoing homicide investigation into the two deaths at Rob Reiner’s Brentwood home."

While he had said at the time they had "not identified a suspect at this time," a report emerged claiming Nick had been "quizzed" over their deaths.

As news continued to emerge, it was revealed that Nick had an argument with Rob at Conan O'Brien's holiday party on Saturday evening.