Celebrity deaths

The Dramatic Capture: First Photos of Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Nick Being Arrested Released — After He Was Named the Main Suspect in the Gruesome Deaths

Nick Reiner was seen pinned on the floor while being arrested.
Source: LAPD Gang Unit;@michelereiner/instagram

Dec. 15 2025, Published 9:54 p.m. ET

A horrifying photo of Rob and Michele Reiner's son, Nick, on the floor being arrested has been released, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The photo was put out by the Los Angeles Police Department Gang Unit.

Nick Reiner Was Arrested as the 'Main Suspect' in the Murders of Rob and Michele Reiner

Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: LAPD Gang Unit

Nick Reiner is the main suspect in the murder of his parents.

According to LAPD police chief Jim McDonnell, Nick was arrested on suspicion of murder, as he is the main suspect in the killing of Rob and Michele.

As Radar reported last night, the famous director and his wife were discovered dead by their daughter, Romy, in their home with "lacerations consistent with a knife."

At 3:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, authorities were called to Rob and Michele's home, where they found them.

Homicide detectives immediately flocked to the scene, where a large police presence quickly began to grow.

Statements on Rob and Michele Reiner's Deaths

Photo of Michele and Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner's family said they were 'heartbroken' by the 'sudden loss' they endured.

Once the news was confirmed, Rob and Michele's family released an official statement.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," they heartbreakingly shared. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Deputy Chief Alan S. Hamilton from the Los Angeles Police Department spoke out at a press conference to say the police were "currently conducting an ongoing homicide investigation into the two deaths at Rob Reiner’s Brentwood home."

While he had said at the time they had "not identified a suspect at this time," a report emerged claiming Nick had been "quizzed" over their deaths.

As news continued to emerge, it was revealed that Nick had an argument with Rob at Conan O'Brien's holiday party on Saturday evening.

An Argument Prior to Rob and Michele Reiner's Deaths

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner were at Conan O'Brien's holiday party Saturday night.

The fight they had was detailed by a news outlet that claimed it was "very loud," so much so that others were privy to it.

After the altercation, Rob and Michele left the party, but it's unclear if their son left with them.

Family insiders dished to the outlet that Michele and Rob were at the end of their rope with trying to help their son, who had long struggled with mental health issues and drug addiction. Due to his problems, Nick had been in many rehab facilities along the way.

"We've tried everything," Michele allegedly had told pals.

Donald Trump's Reaction to Rob Reiner's Death

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump slammed Rob Reiner as 'tortured' after his death.

While many were understandably rattled by Rob and Michele's deaths and shared their condolences, President Donald Trump had a different take on the ordeal.

"Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS," he shared in a Truth Social post.

Trump continued: "He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of American upon us, perhaps like never before."

"May Rob and Michele rest in peace!" he concluded.

