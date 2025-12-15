Rob Reiner Spoke About 'Mortality' and 'Enjoying Life Until You Die' in Eerie Resurfaced Interview Before Director and Wife Were Found Stabbed to Death

After finding stardom acting alongside Carroll O'Connor on the hit television show All in the Family, Reiner became a prolific director, responsible for some of cinema's most loved movies.

Many of Reiner's movies were grounded in realism and dealt with everyday issues and fears, like growing older. Films like The Bucket List and The Magic of Belle Island tackle the tricky topic of death, something the 78-year-old reflected on in a recently resurfaced interview about the Morgan Freeman-led movies.

"When I turned 60 a few years ago, I started thinking more and more about my mortality – that’s what happens when you get older. I thought of myself as a very, very, very young old person, like the beginning of old age," Reiner told "Movie Mom" Nell Minow.

"You start thinking about how finite your life is and how it becomes more precious, and that led me to wanting to make The Bucket List. No matter what your situation is, you try to find a way to enjoy your life and live it the best you can until you die."