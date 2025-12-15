EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner's Last Words Revealed — And How He Was 'Dreaming of Filming Huge Comedy Project in England Next Year'

Police are treating the deaths as a homicide investigation following reports of knife wounds. While no arrests have yet been confirmed, the couple's son, Nick, was taken into custody.

Sources say Reiner and his wife had their throats slit after a heated argument with a family member boiled over. And it's been reported the couple's told cops a relative "should be a suspect" because they are "dangerous."

The pair was found a day after Reiner had spent an hour on the phone discussing creative ideas and travel plans for 2026. Eric Idle, 82, the British Monty Python star and longtime collaborator of Reiner's, said he spoke with the iconic When Harry Met Sally director late on Saturday night and was stunned by the news of his death.