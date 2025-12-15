Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner's Last Words Revealed — And How He Was 'Dreaming of Filming Huge Comedy Project in England Next Year'

Rob Reiner is said to have had big plans before his death.

Dec. 15 2025, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Rob Reiner was making plans for future comedy work in England and speaking warmly with friends hours before he and his wife were found slaughtered inside their Los Angeles home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The filmmaker, 78, and his wife, Michele Reiner, 68, were discovered dead inside their $13.5million mansion on Sunday afternoon after emergency crews were called to the property.

Photo of Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Reiner had dreams of a massive comedy project before his death.

Police are treating the deaths as a homicide investigation following reports of knife wounds. While no arrests have yet been confirmed, the couple's son, Nick, was taken into custody.

Sources say Reiner and his wife had their throats slit after a heated argument with a family member boiled over. And it's been reported the couple's told cops a relative "should be a suspect" because they are "dangerous."

The pair was found a day after Reiner had spent an hour on the phone discussing creative ideas and travel plans for 2026. Eric Idle, 82, the British Monty Python star and longtime collaborator of Reiner's, said he spoke with the iconic When Harry Met Sally director late on Saturday night and was stunned by the news of his death.

What Project Did Rob Reiner Have In Mind Before His Death?

'This is so awful,' actor Eric Idle said in response to Reiner's death.

Idle said: "Rob Reiner was a lovely man. I spoke to him last night for over an hour. I always enjoyed his company. Last thing he said to me was, 'See you next year… .' Such a terrible end. Such a sweet man."

Idle recalled first meeting Reiner at the home of his father, Carl Reiner, in 1975, and said the director had been animated about filming in England and thinking ahead creatively.

"He was telling me about filming at Stonehenge and his thoughts for the future," Idle wrote online. "This is so awful. I shall miss him. A clever, talented, and very thoughtful man. So awful."

Reiner's Hollywood Career

Reiner was one of Hollywood's most successful filmmakers.

Police sealed off the Reiner residence as investigators worked inside the property. The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the home shortly after 3.30 pm and found Reiner and his wife dead, with the director's 28-year-old daughter, Romy, understood to have found their bodies.

An official briefed on the case said detectives are treating the deaths as a homicide.

Reiner was one of Hollywood's most successful filmmakers of the past half-century, directing a run of widely influential films including Stand By Me, When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride, and A Few Good Men.

He first became famous as an actor playing Michael 'Meathead' Stivic on All in the Family before reinventing himself as a director with This Is Spinal Tap, a mockumentary that reshaped modern comedy

Reiner's son, Nick, was taken into custody.

In September, Reiner released Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, returning to the fictional rock band that helped cement his reputation. He continued acting into his later years, including a role in The Wolf of Wall Street. Reiner was also a vocal Democratic activist and used his platform to advocate for civil rights, education, and social justice causes throughout his life.

Idle’s account of their final conversation has added a poignant note to the investigation, portraying a filmmaker still looking ahead, still planning, and still eager to make people laugh.

A source told Radar: "Rob had big plans to make another of his huge comedies in England in 2026 – what a tragedy."

