Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Were Dead for Several Hours as Lifeless Bodies Were in Rigor Mortis After Horrifying Scene Was Discovered by Daughter

The When Harry Met Sally director and his wife were last seen alive at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on the evening of December 13.

The couple brought Nick, 32, along out of "concern" for him, but he got into a loud fight with his famous father that was unnerving enough that other guests heard the commotion, according to sources.

Shortly thereafter, Rob and Michele reportedly left the party and headed back to their Brentwood, California, mansion, while it is yet unclear when Nick departed the celebration. He was living on his parents' property at the time of their murders.

The couple was found in bed with their throats slashed, indicating they may have retired for the night after arriving home, while Nick may have arrived later and allegedly killed his parents in their sleep.