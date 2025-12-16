Rob Reiner and Michele's 'Throats Were Slit While in Bed': Horrifying Details From the Night the Legendary Director and His Wife Were Murdered Emerge After Son Nick's Arrest

The couple was last seen alive at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party the night before they were found dead.

Eyewitnesses claimed Nick was "freaking everyone out" with his behavior at the bash, "acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous."

Rob and his son got into a "very loud argument" at the party, which was boisterous enough that others overheard it, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported The Princess Bride director and his wife left shortly thereafter, while it was unclear when Nick departed O'Brien's party. The couple's bodies weren't found until 3:30 pm the following day, when they were discovered by Rob and Michele's daughter, Romy, who called 911.