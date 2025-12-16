Rob Reiner Death Update: Murdered Director's Son Nick Fails to Appear in Court to Face Charges... as Accused Killer Is Not 'Medically Cleared'
Dec. 16 2025, Published 1:04 p.m. ET
Nick Reiner failed to appear in court today to face charges he allegedly murdered his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Alan Jackson, the powerhouse attorney representing Nick, spoke out about his client's absence.
Why Was Nick Reiner Not in Court?
According to Jackson, Nick, who has battled his share of mental health and substance abuse problems, was not yet "medically cleared" to appear in court.
He specified Nick could appear in the courtroom as early as Wednesday, but insisted this would be decided on a "day-by-day" basis.
Jackson also refused to address who was paying for Nick's legal fees, refraining from commenting on whether anyone in the Reiner family was involved in footing his legal bills.
Nick Reiner's on Suicide Watch
As Radar reported, Nick is currently on suicide watch as he's being held without bail in the administrative segregation at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, California.
After his sister Romy found their parents with their throats slit, Nick was taken into custody soon after.
Romy informed law enforcement she felt her brother "should be a suspect" and described him as "dangerous." Before their tragic deaths, Rob and Michele attended Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.
A Fight at Conan O'Brien's Christmas Party
While at the soiree, Rob is said to have gotten into a heated argument with Nick, which led to Rob and Michele leaving the party. The altercation was loud enough that other guests at the house took notice.
"Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," an insider claimed to an outlet.
Another source alleged Nick was behaving "creepily" at the party, while a third outlet claimed he looked out of place at the party by wearing a hoodie to what was a formal affair.
It's unclear if Nick left the party with his parents, but he did end up heading to The Pierside Santa Monica Hotel to check in at 4 a.m.
Nick Reiner's Issues Exposed
Onlookers who saw him checking into the hotel did note he looked "tweaked out" but shared he did not appear to have any visible blood stains or cuts on his body.
While he only checked in for one night, he never ended up checking out of the hotel.
After he departed – and was arrested soon after – hotel staff who went into his room stated they found the shower to be "full of blood" as well as blood on the bed. They also noted bedsheets were covering the windows.
Before the alleged murder, Nick's history of issues was well known, with Rob being open about them.
The famous director explained that he and his wife were unaware of how to deal with the situation regarding Nick and had used the advice of experts to give "tough love." He added that this did not come naturally to him.
It seemed like the relationship between Rob and Nick was in a better place in 2016, as they worked on a semi-autobiographical film together entitled Being Charlie. The film followed an addict who had a famous father.