Rob Reiner Death Update: Murdered Director's Son Nick Fails to Appear in Court to Face Charges... as Accused Killer Is Not 'Medically Cleared'

Onlookers who saw him checking into the hotel did note he looked "tweaked out" but shared he did not appear to have any visible blood stains or cuts on his body.

While he only checked in for one night, he never ended up checking out of the hotel.

After he departed – and was arrested soon after – hotel staff who went into his room stated they found the shower to be "full of blood" as well as blood on the bed. They also noted bedsheets were covering the windows.

Before the alleged murder, Nick's history of issues was well known, with Rob being open about them.

The famous director explained that he and his wife were unaware of how to deal with the situation regarding Nick and had used the advice of experts to give "tough love." He added that this did not come naturally to him.

It seemed like the relationship between Rob and Nick was in a better place in 2016, as they worked on a semi-autobiographical film together entitled Being Charlie. The film followed an addict who had a famous father.