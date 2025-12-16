Rob Reiner's Son Nick on Suicide Watch After Being Arrested for Taking Knife to His Famous Dad and Mom Michele's Throats

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele’s son Nick is on suicide watch after being arrested for murder in connection with his parents’ tragic deaths, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to law enforcement sources, the troubled drug addict is being held without bail in the administrative segregation at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, Calif.

As Radar previously reported, Nick was taken into police custody after his sister Romy found their parents deceased with their throats slit on Sunday, December 14.