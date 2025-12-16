Rob Reiner's Son Nick on Suicide Watch After Being Arrested for Taking Knife to His Famous Dad and Mom Michele's Throats
Dec. 15 2025, Published 7:17 p.m. ET
Rob Reiner and his wife Michele’s son Nick is on suicide watch after being arrested for murder in connection with his parents’ tragic deaths, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to law enforcement sources, the troubled drug addict is being held without bail in the administrative segregation at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, Calif.
As Radar previously reported, Nick was taken into police custody after his sister Romy found their parents deceased with their throats slit on Sunday, December 14.
Romy told cops that her older brother “should be a suspect” because he’s “dangerous.”
Nick and his father reportedly got into a “very loud argument” while attending Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party on Saturday night, December 13, prompting Rob and Michele to leave the party and head back to their Brentwood mansion. The heated conversation was at a high enough volume for other guests to hear.
The 32-year-old — who entered 18 rehabilitation facilities before facing bouts of homeless — supposedly looked out of place at the holiday bash and mostly kept to himself. It's unclear if he left at the same time as his parents.
Michele had been at her wit's end in recent months over her son's mental illness and drug abuse struggles, according to family sources.
"We've tried everything," she allegedly told friends.
Reports initially claimed Nick's bail was set at more than $4 million, though the latest update revealed he was being held without bail shortly after he was booked for murder on Monday morning, December 15.
While Nick's addiction issues appeared to lead to Rob's tragic ending, the When Harry Met Sally director previously admitted he was "never angry" at his son in an interview published nearly a decade before his gruesome murder.
"I felt bad for him and I didn’t know what to do to help – and a lot of times parents don’t know what to do," The Princess Bride director expressed while speaking to People in 2016.
At the time, Rob had been promoting a film he worked on with Nick titled Being Charlie and reflected on the mixed feelings he faced after shipping his son away to rehab.
"You kind of throw yourself at the mercy of a lot of people who are supposed experts. They’ll all tell you these things, but they don’t take into account your child. And you should know your child better than they do anyway. That is something I learned as we went along," he explained.