Rob Reiner Death Update: Director's Troubled and 'Dangerous' Son Nick Went 'Missing for Hours' Following Parents' Gruesome Deaths
Dec. 15 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET
Rob and Michel Reiner's troubled son, Nick, was nowhere to be found after his sister, Romy, discovered their parents' dead bodies on Sunday, December 14, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to an outlet, Romy informed police Nick had been living with their parents in their Los Angeles home, but he wasn't at the house when she arrived to find them deceased with their throats slit.
When Was Nick Reiner Found by Police?
Romy informed the cops, who arrived at the scene just before 4 p.m. local time, that he could be the culprit since he was "dangerous."
It wasn't until 9 PM that Nick was located and eventually arrested.
As Radar reported, Nick has struggled with drug abuse and homelessness for years, but his parents recently took him in. The pair felt they had tried everything to help their son, who has been to rehab more than a dozen times since he was a teenager.
"Michele had been anguishing to friends over the last few months that she and Rob were at their wits' end over Nick's mental illness and alleged substance abuse issues," one insider told a news outlet.
The night before the murders, Nick and his parents got into a "loud argument" while at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party. The fight became so heated that Michele and the Princess Bride director left the bash.
The family confirmed the couple's deaths in the following statement: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."
Nick Reiner's History of 'Violence'
Another insider revealed the Reiners' inner circle wasn't surprised Nick was the accused killer.
"This is not the first time their son has been violent," one person claimed. "I know of another incident a few years back with Nick, but I won’t say more than that. I just never thought it would ever get to this point."
"Rob was always heartbroken that his son couldn’t beat his addiction," they shared. "I know they wanted him to get help, go to rehab, but he wanted to get help while at home – he did not want to get treatment at a facility."
In a 2016 interview, Nick recounted his harrowing story, which inspired his movie Being Charlie, a film Rob directed. The flick follows a politician's son who finds love in rehab.
"If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless. I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas. I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street," he said of how addiction took a toll on his life. "It was not fun."