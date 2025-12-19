Nick Reiner Was 'Unable to Handle Rejection': Troubled Son of Rob and Michele Got 'Turned Down' Romantically Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Parents With a Knife

Hollywood insider Rob Shuter's Substack spilled the tea on the incident that allegedly contributed to Nick spiraling.

Nick Reiner was turned down romantically days before the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to insiders, Nick had "just been turned down" prior to Michele and Rob being killed.

"He was awkward, overbearing, and completely unable to handle rejection. People didn't stick around because he came on too strong," a source dished.

People close to him detailed how he made attempts to connect with people, which he did mostly online, but he wasn't successful, which contributed to him feeling isolated and being agitated.

"He'd think there was chemistry, then they'd disappear," another insider shared. "Instead of learning, he doubled down, and it made him even more toxic to anyone around him."