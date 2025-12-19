Nick Reiner Was 'Unable to Handle Rejection': Troubled Son of Rob and Michele Got 'Turned Down' Romantically Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Parents With a Knife
Dec. 19 2025, Updated 10:42 a.m. ET
Nick Reiner was turned down romantically days before the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hollywood insider Rob Shuter's Substack spilled the tea on the incident that allegedly contributed to Nick spiraling.
Nick Reiner Was 'Overbearing,' a Source Stated
According to insiders, Nick had "just been turned down" prior to Michele and Rob being killed.
"He was awkward, overbearing, and completely unable to handle rejection. People didn't stick around because he came on too strong," a source dished.
People close to him detailed how he made attempts to connect with people, which he did mostly online, but he wasn't successful, which contributed to him feeling isolated and being agitated.
"He'd think there was chemistry, then they'd disappear," another insider shared. "Instead of learning, he doubled down, and it made him even more toxic to anyone around him."
Nick Reiner 'Drove People Away,' an Insider Shared
A source insisted Nick "couldn't read social cues," which, combined with his lack of good judgment and being intense, kept people from getting too close to him.
"He drove people away with desperation and obsession," they revealed.
According to insiders, Nick's drug use was fueled in part by him feeling alone and heartbroken.
As Radar reported, Rob and Michele were found dead on Sunday with their throats slit. Nick, who has a history of mental health and substance abuse problems, is the main suspect in the murders.
Jake and Romy Reiner's Statement on Their Parents' Deaths
Jake and Romy Reiner, Nick's siblings, spoke out yesterday about their parents' untimely demise.
"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends," they shared with a media outlet.
They added: "We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life.
"We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."
Nick Reiner's Arrest and Court Appearance
Prior to that statement, the family had released an official statement after Rob and Michele were reported to have died.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," they said at the time. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."
Nick was arrested and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special allegation that he used a knife.
On Wednesday, he made his first appearance in court. He is being held without bail and could possibly face the death penalty, as Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced on Tuesday, December 16, it will be a possible outcome if Nick ends up being found guilty of the double murder.