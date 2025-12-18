EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner Bloodbath Sparks Theory He and His Slain Wife are 'Latest Victims' of Infamous 'Stand By Me Curse'

He said, "I didn't want to be an actor when I was a kid. My parents forced me to do it."

Wheaton has also said the pain visible in his performance reflected real life, adding about seeing himself in the movie: "I cannot ignore the unbelievable sadness in my eyes."

He also stepped away from social media because of "bullying" and now focuses his time on writing.

Feldman, who portrayed disturbed Teddy Duchamp, has spoken extensively about alleged abuse in Hollywood and his own addiction struggles, while accusing the industry of systemic exploitation of child actors.

He has said his home life was hugely damaging, alleging his mother forced-fed him diet pills and threatened to kill him.

Feldman also infamously claimed he and his The Lost Boys co-star Corey Haim were sexually assaulted as children in Hollywood.

In 2020, his documentary My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys included an accusation Charlie Sheen raped Haim, an allegation the actor vehemently denies.

Most recently, Feldman has said he witnessed a "toxic" culture behind the scenes of Dancing With the Stars after he became the first celebrity to be eliminated from the latest run of the show.