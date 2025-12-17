Rob and Michele Reiner's Cause of Death Revealed After Their Lifeless Bodies Were Discovered Inside Mansion by Horrified Daughter

The couple's son, Nick, 32, has been officially charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances for allegedly slitting his parents' throats after the trio arrived home from a Christmas party on December 13. He was arrested the following day, after Nick's sister, Romy, discovered her parents' lifeless bodies inside their longtime Brentwood, California, mansion.

Nick, who has a long history of drug abuse and mental illness, made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17. His arraignment was postponed until January 7, so his legal team can get up to speed on his case.

If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole, and Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman revealed that the death penalty is still on the table.

High-profile criminal defense attorney Alan Jackson has been hired as Nick's counsel.