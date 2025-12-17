Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Celebrity Death

The Horrific Discovery: Rob Reiner's Daughter Romy 'Fled the House' After Finding Her Father's Dead Body — and 'Learned' About Her Mother's Death From Paramedics

Photo of Romy, Rob and Michele Reiner
Source: MEGA

A source confirmed Rob Reiner's daughter, Romy, 'fled' the director's home after finding his body.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Heartbreaking new details have emerged, painting a horrific picture of how legendary director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found murdered inside their Los Angeles home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider close to the family said their daughter, Romy, went inside the Brentwood home to check on her parents but quickly "fled in anguish" after seeing her father's body.

Romy's brother, Nick, has since been arrested and charged in connection with his parents' murders.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Friend Confirms Romy Reiner Discovered Dad's Body

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Michele, Rob and Romy Reiner
Source: MEGA

A family friend said Romy Reiner 'fled' her parents' home after finding the director's body.

The family friend, who spoke out on the condition of anonymity, reportedly confirmed initial reports claiming Rob and Michele's daughter made the grim discovery on Sunday, December 14.

A massage therapist was said to have contacted Romy, who lived nearby, when they were unable to access the Reiners' property.

Upon entering her parents' house, Romy found her father's body and immediately ran back outside, where her roommate was waiting, and called 911 for medical assistance.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Romy and Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

The insider said Romy Reiner was unaware of her mom's condition until paramedics broke the news to her.

According to the source, the 27-year-old was unaware of her mother's condition when she "fled" the home, and paramedics later informed her of Michele's death.

The source claimed Romy told paramedics "her brother lived on the property also, but she did not suggest to the authorities that her brother might be a suspect," according to The New York Times.

As Radar reported, Nick, who had a history of drug addiction, was arrested later that same day about 15-miles from his parents' home.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Michele, Rob, Romy, Jack and Nick Reiner
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Romy Reiner's brother Nick was arrested on suspicion of murder on the evening of Sunday, December 14.

Los Angeles Police Department officers found Nick near the neighborhood of Exposition Park.

Nick reportedly rented a hotel room, where officers found a shower "full of blood" in addition to blood on the bed. Bedsheets had been hung to cover the room's windows.

Hours before Romy discovered her father's lifeless body, Rob, Michele, and Nick attended comedian Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.

Insiders later claimed he was "acting crazy" and making guests feel uncomfortable by staring at them and asking strange questions like whether or not they were "famous."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Nick Reiner

The Accused Killer Speaks: Nick Reiner's Three-Word Statement During First Court Appearance Revealed... After He's Charged With Brutally Murdering Parents Rob and Michele

Photo of JonBenét Ramsey

JonBenét Ramsey Cold Case Bombshell: Investigators 'Urging Those Responsible' for The Murder of The Child Beauty Queen to Come Forward — As Cops Utilize New Technology in Probe

Nick Reiner's Unsettling Behavior at Christmas Party

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of NIck and Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Nick Reiner and Rob got into a 'very loud argument' at a holiday party hours before Romy made the grim discovery.

Reports claimed Nick "stormed off" after he "interrupted" actor-comedian Bill Hader, who was said to have told the 32-year-old he was in the middle of a private conversation.

Other accounts alleged Nick and Rob got into a "very loud argument," with some claiming the disagreement stemmed from the director's son refusing to go back to rehab and another claiming the director was embarrassed by his son's behavior.

While the family friend was unable to confirm or deny the claims about the holiday party argument, he believed the situation was "misinterpreted" and being "overblown."

The source was also said to "take offense" to claims the argument led to Rob and Michele leaving the party early, which he claimed was unlikely as the couple had "grown used to" Nick's behavior over the years.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.