The Horrific Discovery: Rob Reiner's Daughter Romy 'Fled the House' After Finding Her Father's Dead Body — and 'Learned' About Her Mother's Death From Paramedics
Dec. 17 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Heartbreaking new details have emerged, painting a horrific picture of how legendary director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found murdered inside their Los Angeles home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider close to the family said their daughter, Romy, went inside the Brentwood home to check on her parents but quickly "fled in anguish" after seeing her father's body.
Romy's brother, Nick, has since been arrested and charged in connection with his parents' murders.
Family Friend Confirms Romy Reiner Discovered Dad's Body
The family friend, who spoke out on the condition of anonymity, reportedly confirmed initial reports claiming Rob and Michele's daughter made the grim discovery on Sunday, December 14.
A massage therapist was said to have contacted Romy, who lived nearby, when they were unable to access the Reiners' property.
Upon entering her parents' house, Romy found her father's body and immediately ran back outside, where her roommate was waiting, and called 911 for medical assistance.
According to the source, the 27-year-old was unaware of her mother's condition when she "fled" the home, and paramedics later informed her of Michele's death.
The source claimed Romy told paramedics "her brother lived on the property also, but she did not suggest to the authorities that her brother might be a suspect," according to The New York Times.
As Radar reported, Nick, who had a history of drug addiction, was arrested later that same day about 15-miles from his parents' home.
Los Angeles Police Department officers found Nick near the neighborhood of Exposition Park.
Nick reportedly rented a hotel room, where officers found a shower "full of blood" in addition to blood on the bed. Bedsheets had been hung to cover the room's windows.
Hours before Romy discovered her father's lifeless body, Rob, Michele, and Nick attended comedian Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.
Insiders later claimed he was "acting crazy" and making guests feel uncomfortable by staring at them and asking strange questions like whether or not they were "famous."
Nick Reiner's Unsettling Behavior at Christmas Party
Reports claimed Nick "stormed off" after he "interrupted" actor-comedian Bill Hader, who was said to have told the 32-year-old he was in the middle of a private conversation.
Other accounts alleged Nick and Rob got into a "very loud argument," with some claiming the disagreement stemmed from the director's son refusing to go back to rehab and another claiming the director was embarrassed by his son's behavior.
While the family friend was unable to confirm or deny the claims about the holiday party argument, he believed the situation was "misinterpreted" and being "overblown."
The source was also said to "take offense" to claims the argument led to Rob and Michele leaving the party early, which he claimed was unlikely as the couple had "grown used to" Nick's behavior over the years.