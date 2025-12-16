Rob Reiner's Troubled Son Nick 'Stormed Off' After a Vicious Exchange With Actor Bill Hader at Conan O'Brien's Christmas Party... Just Hours Before Parents Were Found Knifed to Death
Dec. 16 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Disturbing details have emerged about Rob Reiner's son Nick's behavior at a star-studded Christmas party he attended with his parents hours before they were found stabbed to death inside their Brentwood mansion.
Nick, 32, was said to have "stormed off" after a tense chat with comedian Bill Hader at the party hosted by Conan O’Brien on Saturday, December 13, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hours later on Sunday, December 14, first responders were dispatched to the director’s home, where Rob, 78, and his wife, Michele, 68, were pronounced dead from apparent stab wounds.
Nick Reiner 'Interrupted Bill Hader' at Conan O'Brien's Holiday Party
According to eyewitnesses, Nick reportedly "interrupted Hader" at the party and seemed annoyed when the Barry star told him he was "in the middle of a private conversation."
"Nick just stood there and stared before storming off," a source recalled of the 32-year-old's reaction to the Saturday Night Live alum's remark.
The insider noted the exchange left fellow partygoers concerned.
Rob was said to have brought Nick, who has a history of drug addiction, to the holiday party so he could "keep an eye on him."
As Radar reported, sources described Nick's behavior as erratic and unsettling at the gathering.
Sources claimed Nick was "acting crazy" and "kept asking people if they were famous," in addition to staring at attendees.
Insiders also alleged Rob and Nick got into a “very loud argument” in front of other guests – and one source claimed the tense conversation was about the director’s son refusing to go back to rehab.
The tipster noted Nick "seemed high on something."
Rob and Nick Reiner Got Into a ‘Very Loud Argument’
In the wake of Rob and Michele's murders, neighbors said the couple were "scared" and had grown increasingly concerned that Nick’s "mental state was deteriorating."
A family friend also confirmed Nick was "badly addicted to a combo of opiates and heroin," though he "was supposedly off drugs" at the time of Rob and Michele’s deaths.
"I know (Rob and Michele) wanted him to get help, go to rehab, but he wanted to get help while at home – he did not want to get treatment at a facility," the pal said.
Nick Reiner Arrested and Held Without Bail
Nick was arrested on Monday, December 15, on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail.
The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division and U.S. Marshals apprehended the slain director’s son after he rented a room at a Santa Monica motel.
Agents who raided the motel room were said to have found a shower “full of blood,” blood on the bed, and bedsheets hung over windows.
He failed to appear in court on Tuesday, December 16, as he has not been "medically cleared," according to his attorney, Alan Jackson.
"Hopefully he’ll be cleared tomorrow, and we can get him here," Jackson told reporters outside the L.A. courthouse.
Jackson would not give a specific reason for why his client could not be cleared, only that the situation was "procedural." Nick is expected to be charged with two counts of first-degree murder.