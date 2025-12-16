Nick Reiner's Chilling Confession: Rob and Michele's Son Warned 'You Don't Want to Set Me Off' in Eerie Resurfaced Video — Years Before He Allegedly Murdered His Parents
Nick Reiner issued a chilling warning before allegedly murdering his parents, Rob and Michele, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The jarring confession appeared in a resurfaced interview from 2016.
Nick Reiner's Resurfaed 2016 Interview
After the interviewer said Nick "didn't seem very fiery," the famous director's son had a different stance.
"I get crazy. I get crazy. You don’t want to set me off," he eerily replied, as Rob erupted in laughter.
"He's my son," Rob insisted. "I love him. It doesn’t matter. He’s more important than anything that could happen to me."
What Led to Rob and Michele Reiner's Murders?
As Radar reported, Rob and Michele were found dead at their home on Sunday afternoon with "stab wounds."
Before that, he and his wife had attended Conan O'Brien's Christmas party, where an altercation broke out between Nick and Rob.
"Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," a source claimed to an outlet.
A second insider claimed Nick was behaving "creepily" at the party, while a third outlet alleged he looked out of place at the party by wearing a hoodie to what was a formal affair.
After their "very loud argument" that others heard, Rob and Michele left the party. While it's unclear if Nick left with them, it was reported he checked into a hotel in Santa Monica at 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
Nick Reiner's History of Issues
Upon checking The Pierside Santa Monica, onlookers noted Nick appeared "tweaked out," but they were insistent there were no cuts on his body or any visible blood stains.
Nick made a one-night reservation, but he never checked out of the hotel. Once hotel staff entered the room later on Sunday morning, hotel staff detailed they found the shower to be "full of blood" as well as blood on the bed. They also noted bedsheets were covering the windows.
Nick was arrested on Monday. Rob's son had a history of mental health and drug problems, and had attended 18 rehab facilities by the time he turned 19.
Rather than keep his family's struggles private, Rob addressed them head-on, noting that he and Michele were unaware of how to deal with the situation and had used the advice of experts to give "tough love." He was insistent that this did not come naturally to him.
Things seemed to be taking an upswing in 2016, as the father-son pair collaborated on Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical film about an addict with a famous father.
After Rob and Michele's deaths, the family released an official statement.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," they shared with a news organization. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."
The Princess Bride's director's daughter, Tracy, also broke her silence to say she "came from the greatest family ever."
"I don’t know what to say. I'm in shock," she added.