Nick Reiner's Chilling Confession: Rob and Michele's Son Warned 'You Don't Want to Set Me Off' in Eerie Resurfaced Video — Years Before He Allegedly Murdered His Parents

Upon checking The Pierside Santa Monica, onlookers noted Nick appeared "tweaked out," but they were insistent there were no cuts on his body or any visible blood stains.

Nick made a one-night reservation, but he never checked out of the hotel. Once hotel staff entered the room later on Sunday morning, hotel staff detailed they found the shower to be "full of blood" as well as blood on the bed. They also noted bedsheets were covering the windows.

Nick was arrested on Monday. Rob's son had a history of mental health and drug problems, and had attended 18 rehab facilities by the time he turned 19.

Rather than keep his family's struggles private, Rob addressed them head-on, noting that he and Michele were unaware of how to deal with the situation and had used the advice of experts to give "tough love." He was insistent that this did not come naturally to him.

Things seemed to be taking an upswing in 2016, as the father-son pair collaborated on Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical film about an addict with a famous father.