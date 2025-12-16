Rob Reiner and Wife Michele's Chilling Confession: Couple Told Pals They Were 'Scared' About Drug Addict Son Nick's 'Deteriorating' Mental Health Hours Before Their Deaths
Dec. 16 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
Rob and Michele Reiner were said to be "scared" by their son Nick's erratic behavior at a star-studded holiday party hours before they were brutally murdered in their Brentwood home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders claimed Nick, 32, who has been arrested in connection with his parents' deaths, was "acting crazy" and "running around" comedian Conan O'Brien's Christmas party, "asking people if they're famous, on Saturday, December 13.
Rob Reiner and Son Nick's 'Loud Argument' Hours Before Murders
A source claimed the 32-year-old's behavior at the party was "freaking everyone out."
The behavior was said to escalate when Nick, who has a history of drug addiction, and his dad, Rob, 78, got into a "very loud argument" at the holiday party. Two separate sources reportedly confirmed the argument to a second news outlet.
Witnesses reportedly said the father and son clashed over Nick's alleged refusal to go back to rehab, with one source alleging the director's son "seemed high on something."
A neighbor later claimed Rob and Michele confessed they were "scared" for their son and had grown increasingly concerned that "his mental state was deteriorating."
While "Nick was supposedly off drugs," the scene at O'Brien's holiday party suggested otherwise, an old friend of the When Harry Met Sally director said.
The family friend noted how Nick was "badly addicted to a combo of opiates and heroin" and experienced periods of homelessness in the throes of his addiction.
Another family friend confirmed Nick's ongoing substance abuse battle and Rob and Michele's desperate efforts to get their son help.
"I know (Rob and Michele) wanted him to get help, go to rehab, but he wanted to get help while at home – he did not want to get treatment at a facility," the pal claimed.
Insiders alleged Rob and his wife, Michele, 68, left the gathering shortly after the heated argument.
Hours later on Sunday, December 14, first responders were dispatched to the Princess Bride director's home, where they made a gruesome discovery around 3:30 P.M.
Rob Reiner Death Update: Murdered Director's Son Nick Fails to Appear in Court to Face Charges... as Accused Killer Is Not 'Medically Cleared'
Nick Reiner Charged in Connection With Parents' Murders
The couple, who had been married since 1989, had been fatally stabbed. Insiders alleged Rob and Michele's daughter Romy discovered her parents' bodies and dialed 911.
Nick was later apprehended after he checked into a Santa Monica motel. Officers located him at the Exposition Park subway station, about 15 miles from his parents' home.
Agents with the Los Angeles Police Department's robbery homicide division and US Marshals worked together to detain Nick, who was pushed in front of a patrol car and handcuffed.
Meanwhile, LAPD officers were said to have raided Nick's motel room, where they discovered a shower "full of blood" in addition to blood on the bed. Bedsheets were reportedly hung over the motel room's windows to block out any light.
Rob and Michele's son has been charged with murder and is being held without bail. He failed to appear in court on Tuesday, December 16, as he has not been "medically cleared."