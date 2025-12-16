Nick Reiner's Wild Teen Years Exposed: Drug Addict Son of Rob and Michele Lost His Virginity at 14 Years Old to a S-- Worker After Stealing $200 From His Parents

Nick described how he was around 14 at the time and learned how to hire the prostitute through someone he met in rehab, which he was sent to for the first of 17 times starting at that age.

"I was just looking at the different [Craigslist] profiles, and this one [was] just an a-- shot. That’s the only thing that was her profile picture — and it had a number. I called her, and some kid that I met at outpatient rehab told me you could do this. That’s how I knew how to do it," he described in a 2017 appearance on the Dopey podcast.

The podcast focuses on the "Dark Comedy of Drug Addiction," and Nick made several appearances over the years during his years-long struggle with drug addiction and mental illness.