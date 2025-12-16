Nick Reiner's Wild Teen Years Exposed: Drug Addict Son of Rob and Michele Lost His Virginity at 14 Years Old to a S-- Worker After Stealing $200 From His Parents
Dec. 16 2025, Published 2:04 p.m. ET
Accused killer Nick Reiner previously revealed his deeply troubled teenage years when confessing he lost his virginity to a s-- worker and stole money from his late parents to pay for the encounter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nick, 32, is currently behind bars on suspicion of murdering his Hollywood icon dad, Rob Reiner, and his mom, Michele, after their bloody bodies were found inside their Brentwood, Calif., home on Sunday, December 14, by their daughter, Romy.
Learned How to Hire S-- Worker Through Rehab Acquaintence
Nick described how he was around 14 at the time and learned how to hire the prostitute through someone he met in rehab, which he was sent to for the first of 17 times starting at that age.
"I was just looking at the different [Craigslist] profiles, and this one [was] just an a-- shot. That’s the only thing that was her profile picture — and it had a number. I called her, and some kid that I met at outpatient rehab told me you could do this. That’s how I knew how to do it," he described in a 2017 appearance on the Dopey podcast.
The podcast focuses on the "Dark Comedy of Drug Addiction," and Nick made several appearances over the years during his years-long struggle with drug addiction and mental illness.
Nick Reiner Got the Money From His Parents
Nick called the woman on the phone after taking a break from watching a children's cartoon.
"I think I was watching Tom and Jerry or something, and I went over to my computer and got this woman’s number. I called her up when I was about 14 or something, and her going rate was about $200. This is the part of the story that I don’t usually tell, but I’ll tell it anyways," he explained.
As for where he found that kind of cash as a troubled teen, Nick claimed, "I got $200 from my parents."
"I didn’t say, ‘Hey, look, I’m going to be with a [s-- worker] tonight. Do you think you have an extra $200?'"
Awkward First Encounter
"It was also like 1 a.m. … She comes over. I didn’t know how it worked, so I tried to kiss her. She didn’t want that," he said about their encounter.
Nick went on to say he didn't find the woman to be a "good-looking chick," but it didn't matter for what he was looking for.
"I didn’t care because I was young, and I was like, "This is awesome.’' [I lasted] 15 seconds. I kind of felt like s---, but I was like, 'That’s awesome,'" he recalled. "Then I realized I had more money on me, and I called her back. She came for a second time."
High When Losing His Virginity
Nick ended his story by revealing he was high at the time of their first encounter and gave the woman a nickname.
"I never asked her name, and I never really got into any specifics of anything. But somewhere along the way when I used to tell this, someone dubbed her as Cherry Red, so that’s what I go by as Cherry Red," he divulged.
Nick said he ate "a pot brownie, and I was extremely blazed. But I still would have done it if I was sober," about losing his virginity to the woman. He claimed the second time they did the deed, it only lasted "30 seconds."
The former screenwriter is currently in jail being held on suspicion of murder after the bodies of his parents were found with their throats slashed inside their mansion.
Nick and Rob reportedly had a major argument at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party the night before the killings about the troubled young man's ongoing issues with drugs and mental illness. He fled the scene of the crime and was later apprehended at a Los Angeles hotel on the evening the bodies were discovered.