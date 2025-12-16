Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > Celebrity Death

Nick Reiner's Wild Teen Years Exposed: Drug Addict Son of Rob and Michele Lost His Virginity at 14 Years Old to a S-- Worker After Stealing $200 From His Parents

Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Nick Reiner is currently in jail on suspicion of murdering his parents.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 16 2025, Published 2:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Accused killer Nick Reiner previously revealed his deeply troubled teenage years when confessing he lost his virginity to a s-- worker and stole money from his late parents to pay for the encounter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nick, 32, is currently behind bars on suspicion of murdering his Hollywood icon dad, Rob Reiner, and his mom, Michele, after their bloody bodies were found inside their Brentwood, Calif., home on Sunday, December 14, by their daughter, Romy.

Article continues below advertisement

Learned How to Hire S-- Worker Through Rehab Acquaintence

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Nick Reiner said he met a s-- worker through Craiglist.

Nick described how he was around 14 at the time and learned how to hire the prostitute through someone he met in rehab, which he was sent to for the first of 17 times starting at that age.

"I was just looking at the different [Craigslist] profiles, and this one [was] just an a-- shot. That’s the only thing that was her profile picture — and it had a number. I called her, and some kid that I met at outpatient rehab told me you could do this. That’s how I knew how to do it," he described in a 2017 appearance on the Dopey podcast.

The podcast focuses on the "Dark Comedy of Drug Addiction," and Nick made several appearances over the years during his years-long struggle with drug addiction and mental illness.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Got the Money From His Parents

Photo of Michele and Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner claimed he got the $200 to pay he s-- worker from his parents, but didn't divulge what he planned to use it for.

Nick called the woman on the phone after taking a break from watching a children's cartoon.

"I think I was watching Tom and Jerry or something, and I went over to my computer and got this woman’s number. I called her up when I was about 14 or something, and her going rate was about $200. This is the part of the story that I don’t usually tell, but I’ll tell it anyways," he explained.

As for where he found that kind of cash as a troubled teen, Nick claimed, "I got $200 from my parents."

"I didn’t say, ‘Hey, look, I’m going to be with a [s-- worker] tonight. Do you think you have an extra $200?'"

Article continues below advertisement

Awkward First Encounter

Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: @jakereiner/Facebook

Nick Reiner claimed his first encounter when losing his virginity lasted '15 seconds.'

"It was also like 1 a.m. … She comes over. I didn’t know how it worked, so I tried to kiss her. She didn’t want that," he said about their encounter.

Nick went on to say he didn't find the woman to be a "good-looking chick," but it didn't matter for what he was looking for.

"I didn’t care because I was young, and I was like, "This is awesome.’' [I lasted] 15 seconds. I kind of felt like s---, but I was like, 'That’s awesome,'" he recalled. "Then I realized I had more money on me, and I called her back. She came for a second time."

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Photo of Rob, Michele, Jake Nick and Romy Reiner

Rob Reiner Death Update: Director's Troubled and 'Dangerous' Son Nick Went 'Missing for Hours' Following Parents' Gruesome Deaths

Photo of Rob Reiner's crime scene

EXCLUSIVE: Wild Charles Manson Murder Cult Conspiracy Theories Erupt Over Reiner Family Deaths — As Slaughtered Director's Son's Admissions About Falling in With 'Crazies' Amid 'Dark Years' Resurface

High When Losing His Virginity

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: BUILD Series/YouYube

Nick Reiner was 'freaking everyone out' at Conan O'Brien's party hours before parents were found knifed to dead.

Nick ended his story by revealing he was high at the time of their first encounter and gave the woman a nickname.

"I never asked her name, and I never really got into any specifics of anything. But somewhere along the way when I used to tell this, someone dubbed her as Cherry Red, so that’s what I go by as Cherry Red," he divulged.

Nick said he ate "a pot brownie, and I was extremely blazed. But I still would have done it if I was sober," about losing his virginity to the woman. He claimed the second time they did the deed, it only lasted "30 seconds."

The former screenwriter is currently in jail being held on suspicion of murder after the bodies of his parents were found with their throats slashed inside their mansion.

Nick and Rob reportedly had a major argument at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party the night before the killings about the troubled young man's ongoing issues with drugs and mental illness. He fled the scene of the crime and was later apprehended at a Los Angeles hotel on the evening the bodies were discovered.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.