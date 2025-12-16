Billy Crystal 'Saw Bodies of Rob Reiner and Dead Wife' During Dash to Murdered Pals' $13.5Million Mansion — They 'Wanted to Say Their Goodbyes'

The pair reportedly arrived in time to see first responders tend to the bodies after they allegedly received a call from the Reiners' daughter, Romy, 28.

When police then cordoned off the property, Crystal was seen appearing emotional as he walked arm-in-arm with his wife, holding his hands to his face and seemingly wiping tears from his eyes, after saying 'goodbye' to his close friend.

The couple's son, Nick, 32, was arrested on murder charges and is being held without bail.

On Monday, December 15, Radar revealed both Crystal and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David, 78, were seen at the director's $13.5million property in Brentwood, Los Angeles, shortly after his body was found alongside his 58-year-old wife.

Crystal "looked like he was about to cry" when he left the home, a neighbor said. Crystal starred in Reiner’s 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally and remained close friends with the director throughout their careers.