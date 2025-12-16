Billy Crystal 'Saw Bodies of Rob Reiner and Dead Wife' During Dash to Murdered Pals' $13.5Million Mansion — They 'Wanted to Say Their Goodbyes'
Billy Crystal saw the bodies of Rob Reiner and wife Michele in the aftermath of their brutal murder.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood veteran, 77, and wife Janice, 76, rushed to the home of the When Harry Met Sally director to say their goodbyes moments after the couple was knifed to death.
Billy Crystal Seen Crying Outside Of Property
The pair reportedly arrived in time to see first responders tend to the bodies after they allegedly received a call from the Reiners' daughter, Romy, 28.
When police then cordoned off the property, Crystal was seen appearing emotional as he walked arm-in-arm with his wife, holding his hands to his face and seemingly wiping tears from his eyes, after saying 'goodbye' to his close friend.
The couple's son, Nick, 32, was arrested on murder charges and is being held without bail.
On Monday, December 15, Radar revealed both Crystal and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David, 78, were seen at the director's $13.5million property in Brentwood, Los Angeles, shortly after his body was found alongside his 58-year-old wife.
Crystal "looked like he was about to cry" when he left the home, a neighbor said. Crystal starred in Reiner’s 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally and remained close friends with the director throughout their careers.
The duo also collaborated on films such as This Is Spinal Tap and The Princess Bride.
Crystal spoke about his close relationship with Reiner in a 2016 interview, admitting their chemistry on screen was so palpable that they decided to be friends away from the camera.
He said: "It worked really well, and we said, 'It feels right onstage, why don’t we just continue this in our lives?' We became the closest of friends. And when I moved out here, we just spent all kinds of time together."
Crystal previously said that one of his favorite moments in their friendship was at the first screening of When Harry Met Sally.
Remained Close Friends
Rob Reiner and Wife Michele's Chilling Confession: Couple Told Pals They Were 'Scared' About Drug Addict Son Nick's 'Deteriorating' Mental Health Hours Before Their Deaths
He said: "Rob and I were sitting in the back next to each other. Then the o----- scene happens, and the place goes berserk.
"When Rob's mother, Estelle, says, 'I'll have what she’s having,' it was thunderous, a laugh you can only hear with the best of jokes in a concert hall.
"It's those moments that make movies so spectacular: You set up the joke in September, and you don’t hear the punch line until May. We just grabbed each other's hands because we knew something exciting was about to happen with this movie."
Radar revealed Reiner’s drug addict son, Nick, was "freaking everyone out" at a party held by Conan O'Brien hours before his parents were found slain.
Eyewitnesses at the star-studded holiday bash claimed the drug addict was acting erratically in front of other guests, as well as dressing inappropriately.
An insider claimed: "Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous."
A second source told another outlet he was behaving "creepily" at the party, while a third outlet alleged he looked out of place at the gathering by wearing a hoodie to the formal bash.
Several other insiders echoed previous reports that Nick then allegedly got into a "very loud argument" with Rob, which resulted in his parents leaving the party post-confrontation.