Home > News > Barack Obama

'We Were Supposed to Be Seeing Them': Obamas were 'Hours Away' from Meeting Rob Reiner and Wife Before Discovering Hollywood Couple had been Murdered

picture of Michelle Obama and Rob Reiner and Michele Singer
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive;Youtube/MEGA

Michelle Obama has revealed herself and husband Barack were 'hours away' from meeting Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer on the day they were found dead.

Dec. 16 2025, Published 6:41 a.m. ET

Barack and Michelle Obama were due to meet murdered Hollywood film director Rob Reiner and his wife on the same evening they were found dead.

RadarOnline.com can reveal former First Lady Michelle, 61, shared her plans during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night.

'We've Known Them For Years'

picture of Michelle Obama and Jimmy Kimmel
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive;Youtube

Michelle paid tribute to late director Reiner and his late wife Singer during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

She said: "We've known them for many, many years and we were supposed to be seeing them that night — last night — and we got the news."

Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer, 70, had their throats slit after a family row boiled over inside their $13.5million Los Angeles mansion.

Police are now saying their troubled son Nick, 32, is "responsible" for their deaths.

After revealing her planned meet-up with the late couple, Michelle then hit out at Donald Trump for his controversial reaction to Reiner's death, after the president blamed the murders on "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Trump Blasted For Reiner Comments

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive;Youtube

Michelle also blasted Donald Trump's reaction to Reiner's death.

She said: "Let me just say this, unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know," she continued to loud applause. "They're not deranged or crazed.

"What they have always been are passionate people in a time when there's not a lot of courage going on.

"They're the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about.

"And they cared about their family, and they cared about this country, and they cared about fairness and equity — and that is the truth.

"I do know them."

Dramatic Arrest Footage

Nick Reiner was seen pinned on the floor while being arrested.
Source: LAPD Gang Unit;@michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner was seen pinned on the floor while being arrested in dramatic footage,

Dramatic photos emerged Monday night showing the moment the Reiners' son, Nick, was arrested at a Los Angeles subway station in Exposition Park, 15 miles from his parents' Brentwood mansion.

He was taken into custody by the LAPD's robbery homicide division with the help of U.S. Marshals, who were seen pushing Nick in front of a squad car.

Around 4am, Nick had checked in to The Pierside Santa Monica, where staff discovered a shower "full of blood" and a trail leading off of his bed, as well as a window covered up by bedsheets.

His sister Romy, 28, discovered her parents' dead bodies inside their Brentwood mansion.

She reportedly told officers that a family member "should be a suspect" because they are "dangerous," then called her father's longtime friend Billy Crystal, who was seen tearing up outside of their house.

photo of rob reiner, romy reiner, michele singer.
Source: mega

Daughter Romy, who is said to have discovered the bodies, warned cops her brother Nick was 'dangerous.'

Nick, who is known to have a history of drug addiction and volatile mental health, is now facing federal murder charges and is being held without bail.

He first went into rehab when he was just about 15 years old.

By the time Nick was 22 in 2016, he said he had gone to rehab 17 times and had been left homeless after refusing to get help on multiple occasions.

