'We Were Supposed to Be Seeing Them': Obamas were 'Hours Away' from Meeting Rob Reiner and Wife Before Discovering Hollywood Couple had been Murdered

She said: "We've known them for many, many years and we were supposed to be seeing them that night — last night — and we got the news."

Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer, 70, had their throats slit after a family row boiled over inside their $13.5million Los Angeles mansion.

Police are now saying their troubled son Nick, 32, is "responsible" for their deaths.

After revealing her planned meet-up with the late couple, Michelle then hit out at Donald Trump for his controversial reaction to Reiner's death, after the president blamed the murders on "Trump Derangement Syndrome."