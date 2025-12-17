Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Nick Makes First Court Appearance 'Wearing a Suicide Vest' After Being Charged for Murdering His Parents With a Knife

Nick was seen in court on Wednesday, December 17, with no shirt and in shackles, and he was wearing what appeared to be a suicide prevention vest or smock.

Outside the courthouse, after his appearance, his attorney, Alan Jackson, told reporters: "This is a devastating tragedy that has befallen the Reiner family. We all recognize that. Our hearts go out to the entire Reiner family."

He also called on everyone not to jump to conclusions or rush to judgment.

"There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case," he added. "Those need to be thoroughly, but very carefully, dealt with, and examined and looked at, and analyzed."

Nick was initially due in court on Tuesday, but he failed to show up. According to Jackson, Nick was not "medically cleared" to appear.

As Radar has reported, Nick has battled mental health and substance abuse problems for years and dealt with periods of homelessness.