Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Nick Makes First Court Appearance 'Wearing a Suicide Vest' After Being Charged for Murdering His Parents With a Knife
Dec. 17 2025, Published 12:36 p.m. ET
Nick Reiner waived his right to a speedy arraignment during his first court appearance on Wednesday on charges of the murders of his father, actor/director Rob Reiner, and his mother, Michelle Singer Reiner, RadarOnline.com can report.
He will remain held without bail and has yet to enter a plea.
The couple was found dead in their bed on Sunday with their throats slit.
Nick Reiner Could Face the Death Penalty
Nick was officially charged with two counts of first-degree murder "with a special circumstance of multiple murders and use of a deadly weapon" for allegedly killing his parents.
The 32-year-old faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if found guilty, while the death penalty is not out of the question if he's convicted.
The "special circumstances" enhancement can lead to stiffer sentencing for Nick if he is convicted of slaughtering his parents at their Brentwood, California, mansion.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced on Tuesday, December 16, the death penalty will be on the table if Nick is found guilty of the double murder. Still, he hasn't made a final decision on that yet.
However, no executions have been carried out in California since 2006, and in 2019, Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a moratorium on carrying out the death penalty.
Nick Reiner's Troubled Past
Nick was seen in court on Wednesday, December 17, with no shirt and in shackles, and he was wearing what appeared to be a suicide prevention vest or smock.
Outside the courthouse, after his appearance, his attorney, Alan Jackson, told reporters: "This is a devastating tragedy that has befallen the Reiner family. We all recognize that. Our hearts go out to the entire Reiner family."
He also called on everyone not to jump to conclusions or rush to judgment.
"There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case," he added. "Those need to be thoroughly, but very carefully, dealt with, and examined and looked at, and analyzed."
Nick was initially due in court on Tuesday, but he failed to show up. According to Jackson, Nick was not "medically cleared" to appear.
As Radar has reported, Nick has battled mental health and substance abuse problems for years and dealt with periods of homelessness.
A 'Heart-wrenching' case for Prosecutors
Nick has been held at LA's Twin Towers jail facility since shortly after his arrest near downtown on the night of Sunday, December 14, after going on the run following the alleged murders.
Speaking before the court appearance, Hochman discussed the difficulties of this case.
"Prosecuting cases involving family violence are some of the most challenging and heart-wrenching we face because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes," Hochman said. "Rob Reiner was one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation. His murder and his wife of more than 35 years, Michele Singer Reiner’s murder, are shocking and tragic.
"We owe it to their memory to pursue justice and accountability for the lives that were taken."
An Immediate Suspect
As Radar has reported, the beloved Hollywood director behind such films as When Harry Met Sally..., The Princess Bride, and Stand by Me was found dead alongside his wife of 36 years by the couple's daughter, Romy, around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.
The couple reportedly suffered knife wounds, specifically slit throats, while still in their bed. It's believed the bodies had been there for hours before being discovered, as they had gone into rigor mortis.
Nick became an immediate suspect due to his long history of drug abuse and mental illness, and his turbulent relationship with his parents. He had been sent to rehab 17 times since the age of 15, but kept using substances by his own admission.
Rob and Michele even brought their troubled son to Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on the eve of their deaths out of "concern" and wanting to keep an eye on him.
While there, "Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," one insider said about his behavior at the soiree.