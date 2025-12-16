Rob Reiner's Son Nick Officially Charged With 2 Counts of Murder and Now Faces the Death Penalty — After the Former Drug Addict Was Busted for 'Slitting His Parents' Throats'

Nick became an immediate suspect due to his long history of drug abuse and mental illness, and his turbulent relationship with his parents. He had been sent to rehab 17 times since the age of 15, but kept using substances by his own admission.

Rob and Michele even brought their troubled son to Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on the eve of their deaths out of "concern" and wanting to keep an eye on him.

While there, "Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," one insider said about his behavior at the soiree.

Several sources also claimed Rob and Nick got into a "very loud argument" at the party, which was overheard by other guests.

"They had had an argument at Conan’s holiday party, and Rob had been telling people that they’re scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating," a lifelong family friend shared about the incident.