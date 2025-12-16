Rob Reiner's Son Nick Officially Charged With 2 Counts of Murder and Now Faces the Death Penalty — After the Former Drug Addict Was Busted for 'Slitting His Parents' Throats'
Dec. 16 2025, Published 6:41 p.m. ET
Rob Reiner and wife Michele's sicko son Nick has been officially charged with two counts of first-degree murder "with a special circumstance of multiple murders and use of a deadly weapon," for allegedly killing his parents, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nick, 32, faces a sentence of life in prison if found guilty, while the death penalty is not out of the question if he's convicted.
Formally Charged
The special circumstances enhancement can lead to stiffer sentencing if Nick if convicted of allegedly slaughtering his parents at their Brentwood, California, mansion.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced on Tuesday, December 16, the death penalty will be on the table if Nick is found guilty of the double murder. However, no executions have been carried out in California since 2006, and in 2019, Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a moratorium on carrying out the death penalty.
Nick's formal arraignment has not yet been scheduled.
The onetime screenwriter has been held at LA's Twin Towers jail facility since shortly after his arrest near downtown on the night of Sunday, December 14, after going on the run following the alleged murders.
Horrific Double Murder
The beloved Hollywood director behind such films as When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride, and Stand by Me was found dead alongside his wife of 36 years by the couple's daughter, Romy, around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.
The couple reportedly suffered knife wounds, specifically slit throats, while still in their bed. It's believed the bodies had been there for hours before being discovered, as they had gone into rigor mortis.
Red Flags at Christmas Party
Nick became an immediate suspect due to his long history of drug abuse and mental illness, and his turbulent relationship with his parents. He had been sent to rehab 17 times since the age of 15, but kept using substances by his own admission.
Rob and Michele even brought their troubled son to Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on the eve of their deaths out of "concern" and wanting to keep an eye on him.
While there, "Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," one insider said about his behavior at the soiree.
Several sources also claimed Rob and Nick got into a "very loud argument" at the party, which was overheard by other guests.
"They had had an argument at Conan’s holiday party, and Rob had been telling people that they’re scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating," a lifelong family friend shared about the incident.
Hollywood in Mourning
The Reiners' deaths caused an outpouring of grief and tributes from Hollywood friends, remembering the All in the Family alum and his wife.
Longtime pal and When Harry Met Sally star Billy Crystal was seen leaving the deceased couple's home with tears in his eyes after Romy called him after placing her 911 call about her parents' bodies. Seinfeld creator and comedian Larry David was also seen stopping by the family's home following the murders.
Jerry Seinfeld credited Rob with helping save his iconic sitcom from cancellation, as his production company, CastleRock, was behind producing the NBC series.
"Next to Larry David and George Shapiro, Rob Reiner had the biggest influence on my career," the comedian wrote in a tribute post. "Our show would have never happened without him. He saw something no one else could. When nobody at the network liked the early episodes, he saved us from cancellation."
Seinfeld went on to call Rob and Michelle's deaths "impossibly sad."