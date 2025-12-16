Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Murder

Rob Reiner's Son Nick Officially Charged With 2 Counts of Murder and Now Faces the Death Penalty — After the Former Drug Addict Was Busted for 'Slitting His Parents' Throats'

Photo of Nick, Rob and Michele Reiner
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner has officially been charged with first degree murder for allegedly killing his famous parents.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 16 2025, Published 6:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rob Reiner and wife Michele's sicko son Nick has been officially charged with two counts of first-degree murder "with a special circumstance of multiple murders and use of a deadly weapon," for allegedly killing his parents, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nick, 32, faces a sentence of life in prison if found guilty, while the death penalty is not out of the question if he's convicted.

Article continues below advertisement

Formally Charged

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Nick Reiner could face the death penalty if convicted of his parents murders.

The special circumstances enhancement can lead to stiffer sentencing if Nick if convicted of allegedly slaughtering his parents at their Brentwood, California, mansion.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced on Tuesday, December 16, the death penalty will be on the table if Nick is found guilty of the double murder. However, no executions have been carried out in California since 2006, and in 2019, Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a moratorium on carrying out the death penalty.

Nick's formal arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

The onetime screenwriter has been held at LA's Twin Towers jail facility since shortly after his arrest near downtown on the night of Sunday, December 14, after going on the run following the alleged murders.

Article continues below advertisement

Horrific Double Murder

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner were killed sometime after arriving home from Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.

The beloved Hollywood director behind such films as When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride, and Stand by Me was found dead alongside his wife of 36 years by the couple's daughter, Romy, around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The couple reportedly suffered knife wounds, specifically slit throats, while still in their bed. It's believed the bodies had been there for hours before being discovered, as they had gone into rigor mortis.

Article continues below advertisement

Red Flags at Christmas Party

Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: @jakereiner/Facebook

Nick Reiner has been open about his longtime drug use.

Nick became an immediate suspect due to his long history of drug abuse and mental illness, and his turbulent relationship with his parents. He had been sent to rehab 17 times since the age of 15, but kept using substances by his own admission.

Rob and Michele even brought their troubled son to Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on the eve of their deaths out of "concern" and wanting to keep an eye on him.

While there, "Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," one insider said about his behavior at the soiree.

Several sources also claimed Rob and Nick got into a "very loud argument" at the party, which was overheard by other guests.

"They had had an argument at Conan’s holiday party, and Rob had been telling people that they’re scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating," a lifelong family friend shared about the incident.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner

Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Were Dead for Several Hours as Lifeless Bodies Were in Rigor Mortis After Horrifying Scene Was Discovered by Daughter

Photo of Don Lemon, Donald Trump

Don Lemon Goes Ballistic and Claims Trump Has a 'Small' Manhood in Vicious Takedown Following Prez's 'Vile' Response to Rob Reiner's Death

Hollywood in Mourning

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Billy Crystal and Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Billy Crystal immediately headed to the Reiners' home to pay his respects following the couple's murder.

The Reiners' deaths caused an outpouring of grief and tributes from Hollywood friends, remembering the All in the Family alum and his wife.

Longtime pal and When Harry Met Sally star Billy Crystal was seen leaving the deceased couple's home with tears in his eyes after Romy called him after placing her 911 call about her parents' bodies. Seinfeld creator and comedian Larry David was also seen stopping by the family's home following the murders.

Jerry Seinfeld credited Rob with helping save his iconic sitcom from cancellation, as his production company, CastleRock, was behind producing the NBC series.

"Next to Larry David and George Shapiro, Rob Reiner had the biggest influence on my career," the comedian wrote in a tribute post. "Our show would have never happened without him. He saw something no one else could. When nobody at the network liked the early episodes, he saved us from cancellation."

Seinfeld went on to call Rob and Michelle's deaths "impossibly sad."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.