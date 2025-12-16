EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Very Glamorous Lives of Rob Reiner's Kids Who 'Made It' — As Cops Announce Slain Hollywood Director's Ex-Junkie Son Is 'Responsible' For His and Wife's Knife Slaughter

Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found dead on Sunday, December 15, inside their Los Angeles home after authorities responded to a medical aid call at about 3.30pm local time.

Investigators said both bodies showed apparent knife wounds, with law enforcement sources saying they both suffered having their throats slashed.

Officials later said their son Nick, 32, had been arrested on suspicion of felony murder and was being held on $4million bail, pending further investigation.

It has now been confirmed by cops they feel he is "responsible" for his parents' slayings.

The Reiner deaths have reverberated across Hollywood, not only because of Rob's legacy as the director of When Harry Met Sally but also because of the spotlight now placed on his four children, three of whom have built notable lives in and around the entertainment industry.

In addition to Nick, the couple are survived by Tracy Reiner, 61, Jake Reiner, 34, and Romy Reiner, 28.