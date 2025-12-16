EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Very Glamorous Lives of Rob Reiner's Kids Who 'Made It' — As Cops Announce Slain Hollywood Director's Ex-Junkie Son Is 'Responsible' For His and Wife's Knife Slaughter
Dec. 16 2025, Published 5:12 p.m. ET
Rob Reiner's family life has come under intense public scrutiny following the killing of the celebrated Hollywood director and his wife, as police allege their youngest son was "responsible" for the fatal stabbings that ended the couple's lives.
RadarOnline.com can now reveal all about the iconic film director's other three children – all of whom can be considered to have "made it" when their glamorous lives are compared to the trainwreck existence of their suspected double-killer son, who spent years hooked on drugs.
A Family Legacy Fractured by Violence
Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found dead on Sunday, December 15, inside their Los Angeles home after authorities responded to a medical aid call at about 3.30pm local time.
Investigators said both bodies showed apparent knife wounds, with law enforcement sources saying they both suffered having their throats slashed.
Officials later said their son Nick, 32, had been arrested on suspicion of felony murder and was being held on $4million bail, pending further investigation.
It has now been confirmed by cops they feel he is "responsible" for his parents' slayings.
The Reiner deaths have reverberated across Hollywood, not only because of Rob's legacy as the director of When Harry Met Sally but also because of the spotlight now placed on his four children, three of whom have built notable lives in and around the entertainment industry.
In addition to Nick, the couple are survived by Tracy Reiner, 61, Jake Reiner, 34, and Romy Reiner, 28.
The Successes of the Older Siblings
Tracy Reiner, the eldest, was born Tracy Henry in 1964 to Rob's ex Penny Marshall and Michael Henry.
Marshall, who died aged 75 in 2018, later married Rob Reiner in 1971, and he adopted Tracy following the marriage.
Tracy appeared in several films, including The Flamingo Kid and small roles in her adoptive father's films The Sure Thing and When Harry Met Sally, as well as Pretty Woman and Riding in Cars with Boys.
She later stepped away from acting and is married to Matthew Theodore Conlan, with whom she shares five children from blended relationships.
Speaking after her father's death, Tracy told NBC News: "I came from the greatest family ever."
She added: "I don't know what to say. I'm in shock."
Tracy also said she had seen Reiner only a day earlier at a family gathering.
Jake Reiner, 34, is the first son of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.
He's a writer, actor, producer and podcaster, who currently co-hosts "The Incline" podcast, all about the Dodgers.
He and his father shared a love for baseball – something Rob said was passed down to him by his own father, Carl Reiner.
High-Profile Careers and Glamorous Lifestyles
In 2023, the pair said they had been to games in every stadium where the MLB plays and would sometimes attend up to 40 games a year.
Jake was an executive producer on the film Things Like This, in which he also appeared, and used his experience as a news reporter to play several of them on TV and in films – including in the recent War of the Worlds movie, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, For All Mankind and American Crime Story.
His Instagram is full of glam images of him smiling and partying with pals, with one of his most recent trips being to a pal's wedding blow-out in Las Vegas.
Romy Reiner, 28, is the youngest daughter – and found the bodies of her parents on Sunday.
Her Instagram is full of her glam images, including her posing in a red bikini on holiday with her father two weeks ago, in what are believed to be some of the last shots taken of her father.
Romy has rarely appeared in public and has not pursued an entertainment career, maintaining a low profile despite her parents' prominence.
The Troubled Path of the Youngest Son
Nick Reiner, 32, has spoken publicly about long-standing struggles with addiction and mental health.
In 2015, he wrote the screenplay for Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical film directed by his father about addiction and recovery.
In a 2016 interview, Nick described his years of instability due to his drug issues, saying: "I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas… I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun."
He added: "If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless."