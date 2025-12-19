Your tip
Billy Crystal and Albert Brooks 'Stepping Up' to Look After Rob Reiner's Children After Parents' Brutal Murders — 'They're Like Family and Fiercely Protective'

picture of Billy Crystal, Rob reiner and Albert Brooks
Source: MEGA

Billy Crysal and Albert Brooks has stepped up to support Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer's two children after their parents' brutal murders.

Dec. 19 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Rob Reiner's closest friends are stepping up to look after the murdered director's children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Billy Crystal, 77, and Albert Brooks, 78, are regarded as "family" by the Reiners and the pair have lived up to their billing courtesy of their support for Jake, 34, and Romy, 28, after the filmmaker, 78, and wife Michele Singer, 70, were brutally murdered on Sunday.

Loyal Till The End

picture of Billy Crystal and Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Crystal, as well as Brooks, are ensuring Reiner's kids are not dealing with tragedy alone.

An insider said: "Rob and Michele were beloved in Hollywood and their friends like Billy Crystal and Albert Brooks are truly like family and fiercely protective."

The Stand by Me director and his wife of 36 years Singer shared three children: Jake, 34, Nick, 32, and Romy, 28. Reiner also had another daughter, Tracy, 61, whom he adopted.

Nick was arrested just hours after his younger sister reportedly found her parents, stabbed to death in their L.A. home on December.

He has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his parents, and his arraignment is currently scheduled for January 7.

Much-Loved Family

picture of Michele Singer, Rob Reiner, Jake Reiner, Romy Reiner and Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA

The Reiners' children Jake and Romy are being supported while Nick, far right, remains in custody after being charged with parents' murder.

The insider added: "They are being incredibly strong and have a huge support system they can lean on," adding that Jake and Romy "will never be alone as they try to face this."

The source continued: "It's of course been a huge shock to the system.

"This nightmare came out of nowhere for them, but they've been surrounded with support since the second they found out."

Jake and Romy expressed gratitude for the strength and support they’ve received in the wake of their parents' tragic deaths in an emotional message shared on Wednesday.

Their statement read: "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. "The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience.

"They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life."

Emotional Tribute To Reiners

picture of Michele Singer and Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Comedy legends joined forces to pay emotional tribute to murdered couple.

The siblings, however, made no mention of their brother Nick and his suspected role in the Reiner family tragedy.

"We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave," the late Princess Bride director's two kids concluded.

Crystal and Brooks, as well as a handful of the slain couple's other famous friends, remembered Reiner and Singer in a touching joint statement of their own on Tuesday.

picture of Billy Crystal
Source: MEGA

The message, of which Crystal contributed, said the group would 'miss' Reiner and Singer 'forever.'

"Rob was also a passionate, brave citizen, who not only cared for this country he loved, he did everything he could to make it better and with his loving wife Michele, he had the perfect partner," the group, which also included Larry David and Martin Short, wrote.

“Strong and determined, Michele and Rob Reiner devoted a great deal of their lives for the betterment of our fellow citizens,” they continued. “They were a special force together — dynamic, unselfish and inspiring."

"We were their friends," the grieving group concluded, "and we will miss them forever."

