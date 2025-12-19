Billy Crystal and Albert Brooks 'Stepping Up' to Look After Rob Reiner's Children After Parents' Brutal Murders — 'They're Like Family and Fiercely Protective'

The insider added: "They are being incredibly strong and have a huge support system they can lean on," adding that Jake and Romy "will never be alone as they try to face this."

The source continued: "It's of course been a huge shock to the system.

"This nightmare came out of nowhere for them, but they've been surrounded with support since the second they found out."

Jake and Romy expressed gratitude for the strength and support they’ve received in the wake of their parents' tragic deaths in an emotional message shared on Wednesday.

Their statement read: "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. "The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience.

"They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life."