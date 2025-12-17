Billy Crystal Breaks Silence After Dashing to Rob Reiner's L.A. Home to Discover Director and Wife's Lifeless Bodies
Dec. 17 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Billy Crystal has broken his silence to pay tribute to his much-loved pal Rob Reiner, days after he was spotted tearing up outside the murdered director's home.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actor, who starred in the Reiner-directed hit movie When Harry Met Sally, joined friends and colleagues by releasing a joint statement praising the filmmaker as "a great comic actor" and "a master storyteller."
'The Master Storyteller'
The statement, which also included contributions from Albert Brooks, Larry David, Martin Short, and director Barry Levinson, paid homage to Reiner's incredible film career as well as to his "special" 36-year marriage to "perfect partner" Michele, who was killed alongside him, with whom he had three children.
It read: "Going to the movies in a dark theater filled with strangers having a common experience, laughing, crying, screaming in fear, or watching an intense drama unfold is still an unforgettable thrill.
"Tell us a story audiences demand of us. Absorbing all he had learned from his father Carl and his mentor Norman Lear, Rob Reiner not only was a great comic actor, he became a master storyteller. There is no other director who has his range.
"From comedy to drama to 'mockumentary' to documentary, he was always at the top of his game. He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films."
The heartfelt statement concluded with a poignant quote from one of Reiner's most beloved movies.
"There is a line from one of Rob's favorite films, It's a Wonderful Life. 'Each man's life touches so many other lives, and when he isn't around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn't he?' You have no idea."
Brutal Murders Details
Crystal and his wife, Janice, were pictured outside the Reiners' L.A. mansion on Sunday after being called to the home by the couple's daughter, Romy, who found her parents' bodies.
The actor was seen wiping away tears as he left after seeing the bodies while law enforcement descended on the location.
Reiner and Crystal had a decades-long friendship, as they first met on the set of the classic sitcom All In The Family in 1975, when the two were cast as best friends.
The Hollywood director and his wife were knifed to death between Saturday night and 3.30 pm Sunday. Their throats had been cut, and they may have been asleep in their bed when they were murdered.
The Reiners’ 32-year-old son, Nick, has been formally charged with the violent slayings of his mother and father. The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole or the death penalty.