Reiner Family Heartache: Rob and Michele's Loved Ones Seen Out for the First Time Days After the Director and Wife's Throats Were Slit Allegedly by Their Son Nick

Rob had three children in addition to Nick – daughter Tracy, 61, with first wife Penny Marshall, and son Jake, 34, and daughter Romy, 28, with Michele.

Speaking after her father's death, Tracy told NBC News: "I came from the greatest family ever, while adding: "I don't know what to say. I'm in shock."

Tracy also said she had seen the famous director only a day earlier at a family gathering.

Jake is the first son of Rob and Michele. He's a writer, actor, producer, and podcaster who currently co-hosts The Incline podcast, all about the Dodgers.

He and his father shared a love for baseball, something Rob said was passed down to him by his own father, the Carl Reiner.

Romy, their youngest daughter, found the bodies of her parents on Sunday. She has rarely appeared in public and has not pursued an entertainment career, maintaining a low profile despite her parents' prominence.