Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Celebrity deaths

Reiner Family Heartache: Rob and Michele's Loved Ones Seen Out for the First Time Days After the Director and Wife's Throats Were Slit Allegedly by Their Son Nick

photo of rob reiner and family
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Family members were seen gathering for the first time since Rob and Michele Reiner's murders.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rob Reiner's family members hugged, cried, and tried to force smiles as they came together for the first time since the beloved actor/director and his wife's brutal murder, RadarOnline.com can report.

Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, allegedly had their throats slit by their troubled son, Nick.

Article continues below advertisement

A Devastating Family Reunion

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
rob, annie, lucas reiner
Source: @CBSSundayMorning/youtube

Rob Reiner has a younger sister, Annie, and younger brother, Lucas.

The family gathered at the Los Angeles home of Rob's brother, Lucas. The 62-year-old painter greeted his relatives as they gathered to mourn the slain star.

His daughter, Rose, was also spotted hugging and embracing mourners and even managed to flash a smile as she chatted with a guest.

Others on hand carried bouquets and platters of food for the impromptu vigil.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Rob and Michele Reiner's Familt

photo of rob reiner and family
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Michele Reiner shared many sweet snaps of the family together on her social media.

Rob had three children in addition to Nick – daughter Tracy, 61, with first wife Penny Marshall, and son Jake, 34, and daughter Romy, 28, with Michele.

Speaking after her father's death, Tracy told NBC News: "I came from the greatest family ever, while adding: "I don't know what to say. I'm in shock."

Tracy also said she had seen the famous director only a day earlier at a family gathering.

Jake is the first son of Rob and Michele. He's a writer, actor, producer, and podcaster who currently co-hosts The Incline podcast, all about the Dodgers.

He and his father shared a love for baseball, something Rob said was passed down to him by his own father, the Carl Reiner.

Romy, their youngest daughter, found the bodies of her parents on Sunday. She has rarely appeared in public and has not pursued an entertainment career, maintaining a low profile despite her parents' prominence.

Article continues below advertisement

Funeral Plans Underway

nick and romy reiner
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Nick Reiner's sister, Romy, is said to have discovered the bodies of her parents.

As Radar has reported, Rob and Michele's funeral is expected to be "deeply private" and "carefully guarded."

A service is expected to occur within a few days, and details will only be divulged to those who are invited. Security is also expected to be tight for the event.

As one source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, the "first goodbye is strictly about family and the people who were in their lives every single day."

While many people may want to pay their respects to the couple, multiple insiders insisted the goal of this service isn’t to exclude anyone, but rather for the family to get through it.

"The family is in shock," a source explained. "They cannot handle a public spectacle right now. This is about dignity, safety, and grief."

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Billy Crystal and rob reiner

Billy Crystal Breaks Silence After Dashing to Rob Reiner's L.A. Home to Discover Director and Wife's Lifeless Bodies

Photo of Nick, Michele and Rob Reiner

Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Nick Makes First Court Appearance 'Wearing a Suicide Vest' After Being Charged for Murdering His Parents With a Knife

Funeral Guest List

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of rob reiner and family
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

The guest list, sources shared, is expected to be "small but extraordinary."

Michelle and Barack Obama are expected to attend, as well as some of Rob and Michele’s other lifelong friends, political figures, and some Hollywood insiders.

"Rob and Michele lived very public lives," an insider explained, "but their final farewell will be intentionally shielded from the public eye."

A source noted there will also be a "public memorial," and this is "not the end" of memorializing Rob and Michele.

"Every major award show is planning tributes. The industry wants – and needs – to honor them," they added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.