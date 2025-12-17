Reiner Family Heartache: Rob and Michele's Loved Ones Seen Out for the First Time Days After the Director and Wife's Throats Were Slit Allegedly by Their Son Nick
Dec. 17 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
Rob Reiner's family members hugged, cried, and tried to force smiles as they came together for the first time since the beloved actor/director and his wife's brutal murder, RadarOnline.com can report.
Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, allegedly had their throats slit by their troubled son, Nick.
A Devastating Family Reunion
The family gathered at the Los Angeles home of Rob's brother, Lucas. The 62-year-old painter greeted his relatives as they gathered to mourn the slain star.
His daughter, Rose, was also spotted hugging and embracing mourners and even managed to flash a smile as she chatted with a guest.
Others on hand carried bouquets and platters of food for the impromptu vigil.
Inside Rob and Michele Reiner's Familt
Rob had three children in addition to Nick – daughter Tracy, 61, with first wife Penny Marshall, and son Jake, 34, and daughter Romy, 28, with Michele.
Speaking after her father's death, Tracy told NBC News: "I came from the greatest family ever, while adding: "I don't know what to say. I'm in shock."
Tracy also said she had seen the famous director only a day earlier at a family gathering.
Jake is the first son of Rob and Michele. He's a writer, actor, producer, and podcaster who currently co-hosts The Incline podcast, all about the Dodgers.
He and his father shared a love for baseball, something Rob said was passed down to him by his own father, the Carl Reiner.
Romy, their youngest daughter, found the bodies of her parents on Sunday. She has rarely appeared in public and has not pursued an entertainment career, maintaining a low profile despite her parents' prominence.
Funeral Plans Underway
As Radar has reported, Rob and Michele's funeral is expected to be "deeply private" and "carefully guarded."
A service is expected to occur within a few days, and details will only be divulged to those who are invited. Security is also expected to be tight for the event.
As one source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, the "first goodbye is strictly about family and the people who were in their lives every single day."
While many people may want to pay their respects to the couple, multiple insiders insisted the goal of this service isn’t to exclude anyone, but rather for the family to get through it.
"The family is in shock," a source explained. "They cannot handle a public spectacle right now. This is about dignity, safety, and grief."
Funeral Guest List
The guest list, sources shared, is expected to be "small but extraordinary."
Michelle and Barack Obama are expected to attend, as well as some of Rob and Michele’s other lifelong friends, political figures, and some Hollywood insiders.
"Rob and Michele lived very public lives," an insider explained, "but their final farewell will be intentionally shielded from the public eye."
A source noted there will also be a "public memorial," and this is "not the end" of memorializing Rob and Michele.
"Every major award show is planning tributes. The industry wants – and needs – to honor them," they added.