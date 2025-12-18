EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Conan O'Brien Party Hours Before Reiner Murders — And How Couple's Double Murder-Accused Son Nick 'Badgered Guests With Three Insane Questions'
RadarOnline.com can reveal double murder-accused Nick Reiner unsettled Hollywood A-listers at a holiday party hosted by Conan O'Brien just hours before prosecutors say he murdered his parents, badgering guests with bizarre questions that multiple sources now describe as an alarming warning sign.
The gathering took place in Los Angeles on the night of Saturday, December 13, 2025, hosted by Conan and attended by actors, writers and comedians, including Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 70
Alarming Behavior at the Holiday Bash
According to guests, the couple brought their son Nick to the party to keep an eye on him amid concerns about his recent behavior.
Less than a day later, the longtime Hollywood couple were found stabbed to death inside their $13.5million Brentwood mansion, and Nick, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Several guests said struggling junkie Nick fixated on strangers throughout the night, repeatedly interrupting conversations with "inane" questions such as: "What's your name? What's your last name? Are you famous?"
A source said the questions were delivered "without context and repeated even after guests tried to disengage."
"It didn't come across as simple curiosity – it felt driven and repetitive," one insider said. "You could see people growing uneasy."
Tensions with Hollywood A-Listers
Nick was introduced to comedian Bill Hader at the bash and proceeded to interrupt him during a conversation.
When Hader told him he was in the middle of a private conversation, Nick is said to have stared at him in silence.
"Nick just stood there staring for a moment, then abruptly walked away," an insider said.
Another source claimed hosts later asked Nick to leave.
"There was a feeling that something wasn't right and that the situation was building," they added.
By Sunday afternoon, Rob and Michele Reiner were discovered dead in their bedroom with their throats slit.
A massage therapist arriving for a scheduled appointment could not get inside the house and contacted the couple's daughter, Romy Reiner, 28, who lives across the street.
The Discovery and Arrest in Santa Monica
Romy entered the home, found her father's bloodied body, and fled.
Her roommate called 911 while Romy contacted her father's longtime friend, actor Billy Crystal.
She learned her mother was also dead when paramedics arrived.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the killings occurred in the "early morning hours" of Sunday, December 14.
A source close to the investigation said the couple was found in bed with their throats cut and may have been asleep.
Nick was not at the home when police arrived. Investigators later determined he had checked into The Pierside Santa Monica at 4am, where staff reportedly found a shower "full of blood."
He was arrested around 9:15pm on Sunday at a subway station in Exposition Park, about 15 miles away.
Pursuit of Justice for a Legend
"He didn't see them coming," said bystander Kevin Cheatham about the cops who seized him.
"He wasn't attacked, he was approached. He was minding his own business."
Nick is being held without bail on suicide watch.
Hochman added Nick faces a "special allegation that he personally used a dangerous weapon," adding: "Rob Reiner was one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation.
"His murder and his wife of more than 35 years, Michele Singer Reiner's murder, are shocking and tragic.
"We owe it to their memory to pursue justice and accountability for the lives that were taken."