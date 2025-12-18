EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Conan O'Brien Party Hours Before Reiner Murders — And How Couple's Double Murder-Accused Son Nick 'Badgered Guests With Three Insane Questions'

According to guests, the couple brought their son Nick to the party to keep an eye on him amid concerns about his recent behavior.

Less than a day later, the longtime Hollywood couple were found stabbed to death inside their $13.5million Brentwood mansion, and Nick, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Several guests said struggling junkie Nick fixated on strangers throughout the night, repeatedly interrupting conversations with "inane" questions such as: "What's your name? What's your last name? Are you famous?"

A source said the questions were delivered "without context and repeated even after guests tried to disengage."

"It didn't come across as simple curiosity – it felt driven and repetitive," one insider said. "You could see people growing uneasy."