Romy Reiner's Heartbreaking Birthday: Rob and Michele's Daughter Spotted for the First Time Surrounded by Family Members Just Weeks After Her Parents’ Murders
Dec. 29 2025, Published 11:16 a.m. ET
Romy Reiner, the daughter of legendary director Rob Reiner and producer Michele Singer Reiner, has been spotted for the first time since her parents' horrific murders, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Princess Bride director's daughter was seen surrounded by family and her boyfriend, Alex Silberberg, at the beach, where the group celebrated her 28th birthday on Saturday, December 27.
First Sighting of Romy Since Rob and Michele's Murders
It was a somber birthday for Romy, who discovered her father's body when she went to check on her parents at their Brentwood home on December 14.
Sources reportedly said Romy, who lived across the street from her parents, has been staying at a beach house with her boyfriend, her older brother Jake, 34, and his partner, as well as her maternal aunts Suzanne Singer and Martine Weinstock.
In recent photos, Romy was seen standing outside the beach house. She dressed casually in dark gray sweatpants and a black top.
Silberberg,, 29, was also spotted by paparazzi as he played with Romy's dog, Billie, on the beach.
Romy's boyfriend and family have rallied around her as she not only grieves the devastating loss of her parents but also grapples with her older brother Nick, 32, being charged with Rob and Michele's murders.
Insiders previously said Jake has taken on a "paternalistic role" with his sister and is determined to be the "glue" that holds their family together as they navigate the tragedy.
Jake is "determined to get his sister through this," according to the insider, who noted: "It's an enormous burden, but he's the oldest, and he sees it as his duty."
"His motto is 'family first,'" a source said. "That's something Rob and Michele had always prioritized and taught their children."
"They all felt it was really important to come together as a family for the festive week and to mark Romy's birthday, however subdued the celebrations," the source added.
In addition to her brother, her boyfriend, and aunts, Romy has also been supported by her close-knit friend group, which includes Saturday Night Live icon Dan Aykroyd's daughters, Belle and Stella, whom she has been friends with since high school, as well as the White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.
Romy's Fragile State
As the two siblings work together through their shared grief, sources said they are also planning a memorial service for their parents, which is expected to include many of the family's A-list friends.
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources said Romy has been "hanging by a thread" since she made the gruesome, life-altering discovery a little over two weeks ago.
"Her sanity is truly hanging by a thread. A scene like that would test even the most hardened cop or paramedic, but for someone like Romy, who has seen nothing of that side of life, it is horrifying and totally destabilizing for her mind," a source shared. "Add in the horrifying fact that it was her parents' bodies, and she is now teetering on the brink."