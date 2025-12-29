Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Rob Reiner

Romy Reiner's Heartbreaking Birthday: Rob and Michele's Daughter Spotted for the First Time Surrounded by Family Members Just Weeks After Her Parents’ Murders

Photo of Romy Reiner, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner
Source: MEGA

Romy Reiner has been spotted for the first time since parents Michele Singer Reiner and Rob Reiner's murders.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 29 2025, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Romy Reiner, the daughter of legendary director Rob Reiner and producer Michele Singer Reiner, has been spotted for the first time since her parents' horrific murders, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Princess Bride director's daughter was seen surrounded by family and her boyfriend, Alex Silberberg, at the beach, where the group celebrated her 28th birthday on Saturday, December 27.

Article continues below advertisement

First Sighting of Romy Since Rob and Michele's Murders

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Romy Reiner, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner
Source: MEGA

Romy celebrated her birthday at the beach with her boyfriend, family and friends.

It was a somber birthday for Romy, who discovered her father's body when she went to check on her parents at their Brentwood home on December 14.

Sources reportedly said Romy, who lived across the street from her parents, has been staying at a beach house with her boyfriend, her older brother Jake, 34, and his partner, as well as her maternal aunts Suzanne Singer and Martine Weinstock.

In recent photos, Romy was seen standing outside the beach house. She dressed casually in dark gray sweatpants and a black top.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Jake Reiner, Rob Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner, Romy Reiner and Nick Reiner
Source: MICHELE SINGER REINER/INSTAGRAM

Sources said Romy's eldest brother Jake has taken on a 'paternalistic role' since their parents' murders.

Silberberg,, 29, was also spotted by paparazzi as he played with Romy's dog, Billie, on the beach.

Romy's boyfriend and family have rallied around her as she not only grieves the devastating loss of her parents but also grapples with her older brother Nick, 32, being charged with Rob and Michele's murders.

Insiders previously said Jake has taken on a "paternalistic role" with his sister and is determined to be the "glue" that holds their family together as they navigate the tragedy.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner has been charged with murder in connection with his parents' fatal stabbings.

Jake is "determined to get his sister through this," according to the insider, who noted: "It's an enormous burden, but he's the oldest, and he sees it as his duty."

"His motto is 'family first,'" a source said. "That's something Rob and Michele had always prioritized and taught their children."

"They all felt it was really important to come together as a family for the festive week and to mark Romy's birthday, however subdued the celebrations," the source added.

In addition to her brother, her boyfriend, and aunts, Romy has also been supported by her close-knit friend group, which includes Saturday Night Live icon Dan Aykroyd's daughters, Belle and Stella, whom she has been friends with since high school, as well as the White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Bruce Willis' decline is evident as Emma Heming has revealed their young daughters are already grieving their dad.

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Devastating Decline — 'Dying' Actor's Wife Emma Heming Says Young Daughters Are Already Grieving Their Dad as They Understand 'The Inevitable'

Photo of Lily Allen, David Harbor, Millie Bobby Brown

EXCLUSIVE: 'Horndog' David Harbour 'Humiliated' After Lily Allen Releases Shocking Lyrics About His 'Sex Fetishes' — as Actor Also Faced Millie Bobby Brown's 'Bully' Scandal

Romy's Fragile State

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Romy Reiner
Source: MEGA

Sources said Romy has been 'hanging on by a thread' since she discovered her father's body on December 14.

As the two siblings work together through their shared grief, sources said they are also planning a memorial service for their parents, which is expected to include many of the family's A-list friends.

As RadarOnline.com reported, sources said Romy has been "hanging by a thread" since she made the gruesome, life-altering discovery a little over two weeks ago.

"Her sanity is truly hanging by a thread. A scene like that would test even the most hardened cop or paramedic, but for someone like Romy, who has seen nothing of that side of life, it is horrifying and totally destabilizing for her mind," a source shared. "Add in the horrifying fact that it was her parents' bodies, and she is now teetering on the brink."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.