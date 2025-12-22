Your tip
Rob Reiner's Daughter Romy 'Lived in Fear' of Brother Nick Before Parents' Grisly Murders Due to 'Frightening Outbursts' — as Insiders Reveal 'She Tried To Stay Out of His Way'

picture of Romy Reiner and Nick Reiner
Source: @michelereiner;Instagram

Romy Reiner lived in fear of her older brother Nick before he allegedly killed his famous parents, according to new claims.

Dec. 22 2025, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

Rob Reiner's daughter Romy lived in fear of her brother Nick before her parents' grisly murders, according to new reports.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the family's only daughter, 27, has been wary of her brother since she was a child, especially his "frightening outbursts."

Romy Was Scared Of Nick 'Since She Was A Child'

picture of Romy Reiner and Nick Reiner
Source: @romyreiner;Instagram

Romy reportedly did not like drug addict Nick living in her parents' guesthouse.

Nick was arrested on December 14 in connection with the deaths of his famous parents at their L.A. home.

Romy reportedly found their dead bodies after she was told by a masseuse, who was due for an appointment at her parents' home, that nobody was answering their calls.

On being scared of her brother, an insider said: "It feels like Romy has been scared of Nick since she was a child.

"Even before his drug addiction, his outbursts were frightening because they seemed to come out of nowhere.

"She tried to stay out of his way as much as she could, but it wasn't easy."

The source alleged Romy "didn’t think it was a good idea" for Nick, 32, to be living in their parents' guesthouse.

Romy Grew Closer To Eldest Brother Jake Due To Nick's Troubles

picture of Romy Reiner, Nick Reiner and Jake Reiner
Source: @jakereiner;Instagram

Romy has been scared of Nick, centre, since he was a child, says an insider, which made her closer to eldest brother Jake, right.

"She didn't even like the idea of him living across the street from her," the insider claimed, explaining how Romy lived next door to her dad, Rob, 78, and mom, Michele Singer, 70.

"But she knew they moved him in so they could keep a close eye on him and give him a roof over his head," the source said.

"There were plenty of times when Romy would be upset with Nick, and naturally that made her much closer to Jake."

According to the source, Jake, 34, allegedly felt similarly about Nick, "and Romy was able to talk about it when she didn't want to burden their parents."

"She and Jake are numb right now," the insider claimed.

Despite allegedly fearing Nick, Romy attempted to help her brother in the ways she could and would refer to him as her "best friend," according to the source.

Hollywood Horror

picture of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer
Source: MEGA

Filmmaker Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer were found knifed to death inside their $13.5million L.A. mansion.

"Anytime that her parents looked overwhelmed or asked for help, Romy and Jake were there for Nick. It wasn't perfect by any means, but she never disowned Nick," the insider added.

RadarOnline.com recently revealed a former co-worker of Nick’s witnessed his "dark, twisted" side years before he was charged with murdering his parents.

At the time, Nick was fresh out of rehab and started an internship working for the popular adult cartoon show Family Guy in 2014.

A production assistant has now come forward and, for the first time, revealed what they experienced working alongside the since-accused killer.

While reflecting on their time working together, the insider remembered Rob's son as being a "dark, twisted, kind of rough kid," according to Fox News Digital.

Photo of Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA

Nick left rehab in 2014 and began working as an intern on 'Family Guy' thanks to his father's connections.

The production assistant claimed Rob helped his son get the job, and executive producers agreed to let him "hang out" because he was "trying to get back on his feet."

"Really, the executive producers were like, 'Just let him hang out. Like, he doesn't need to have a lot of responsibility. Don't let him touch anything. Just let this kid hang out, it's a favor to his dad, who we adore, and he's trying to get back on his feet,'" the source recalled.

The man further claimed because Nick was an intern and thus shadowed him for about four hours every day, they became "really close."

He recalled Nick "struggling" with his then-newfound sobriety and how the director's son had been homeless for a period of time before going to rehab.

