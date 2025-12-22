Rob Reiner's Daughter Romy 'Lived in Fear' of Brother Nick Before Parents' Grisly Murders Due to 'Frightening Outbursts' — as Insiders Reveal 'She Tried To Stay Out of His Way'

Nick was arrested on December 14 in connection with the deaths of his famous parents at their L.A. home.

Romy reportedly found their dead bodies after she was told by a masseuse, who was due for an appointment at her parents' home, that nobody was answering their calls.

On being scared of her brother, an insider said: "It feels like Romy has been scared of Nick since she was a child.

"Even before his drug addiction, his outbursts were frightening because they seemed to come out of nowhere.

"She tried to stay out of his way as much as she could, but it wasn't easy."

The source alleged Romy "didn’t think it was a good idea" for Nick, 32, to be living in their parents' guesthouse.