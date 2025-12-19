Nick Reiner's Never-Before-Seen Instagram Revealed... Including Photo of Man 'Choking' Former Drug Addict as Director's 'Black Sheep' Son Charged With His Parents' Murders
Dec. 18 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Nick Reiner's long-unused private Instagram account has been uncovered, providing insight into what the troubled young man was doing in the years leading up to allegedly slaughtering his parents, Radaronline.com can reveal.
The photos show how Nick, 32, enjoyed traveling a year after he collaborated on the film Being Charlie with his Hollywood icon dad, Rob Reiner. The troubled nepo-baby has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances for allegedly killing his father and his mom, Michele.
Never Before Seen Photos Revealed
Nick last posted to his private Instagram page on November 28, 2017, showing him on a trip to Havana, Cuba, while an unidentified male pretended to choke him around the neck. The caption read, "Cuban choke slam," in the pictures uncovered by Page Six.
In another photo from that year, dated April 28, 2017, Nick was seen seated indoors against a dark wooden wall, wearing a black jacket and trousers, along with a brown Stetson cowboy hat. As in many pictures, he seemed to be forcing a smile rather than showing genuine happiness.
The two pictures were the only things Nick had on his Instagram page at the time of his arrest on Sunday, December 14, for allegedly slaughtering his parents with a knife.
Nick had gone eight years without posting anything, although he still had 75 followers. Among them are his older brother Jake, 34, and younger sister Romy, 28. Nick followed 83 pages.
It was Romy who found her dad's bloodied body in bed at this Brentwood, California, mansion after a masseuse arrived for a scheduled massage appointment and nobody answered the door.
Rob Reiner Tried To Keep Nick Occupied by Getting Him Jobs
A former co-worker of Nick's provided the private Instagram photos to the outlet and explained how Rob helped his entitled "black sheep" son get a job on the Fox animated series Family Guy in 2014.
"He was an intern on the show Family Guy for around three to six months," the source revealed, saying the A Few Good Men director "would drop him off "and "pick him up" from work each day.
“He was coming off rehab, so he was sober. This was part of his path to recovery. His whole identity was being sober," the insider continued.
The source claimed Nick spent only four hours a day at the office and was highly unmotivated, since his powerful dad had the intern position created for the troubled then-21-year-old.
"He did not work hard, and he wasn’t a hard worker,” the insider claimed. "He was 100 percent entitled. There was really no responsibility for him because we didn’t have interns. It was a favor for Rob."
Ongoing Drug Troubles
Rob went on to keep Nick occupied by directing a screenplay his son co-wrote about his struggle with drugs and occasional homelessness.
The 2016 semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie follows a high-profile Hollywood star as he seeks a run for political office while dealing with his troubled teenage son.
Nick made 18 trips to rehab starting at the age of 15, but said in 2018 he found it difficult to adhere to sobriety.
Confessing "I've done heroin, I've done meth, I've done everything under the sun," while appearing on the Dopey podcast, Nick called trying to stay sober "The worst 30 days of your life because you're just thinking about being sober every single day."
"I'd just rather not spend my life just constantly ticking away at the days that I've stayed clean, because I don't really feel staying clean is an accomplishment in life," he huffed about sobriety.