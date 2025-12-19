Nick Reiner's Never-Before-Seen Instagram Revealed... Including Photo of Man 'Choking' Former Drug Addict as Director's 'Black Sheep' Son Charged With His Parents' Murders

A former co-worker of Nick's provided the private Instagram photos to the outlet and explained how Rob helped his entitled "black sheep" son get a job on the Fox animated series Family Guy in 2014.

"He was an intern on the show Family Guy for around three to six months," the source revealed, saying the A Few Good Men director "would drop him off "and "pick him up" from work each day.

“He was coming off rehab, so he was sober. This was part of his path to recovery. His whole identity was being sober," the insider continued.

The source claimed Nick spent only four hours a day at the office and was highly unmotivated, since his powerful dad had the intern position created for the troubled then-21-year-old.

"He did not work hard, and he wasn’t a hard worker,” the insider claimed. "He was 100 percent entitled. There was really no responsibility for him because we didn’t have interns. It was a favor for Rob."