EXCLUSIVE: Rob and Michele Reiner's Troubled Son Nick Called Sobriety 'The Worst 30 Days of Your Life' and Claimed Staying Clean Wasn't 'An Accomplishment' Years Before Horrific Murders

Rob and Michele Reiner's troubled son Nick bashed sobriety, calling staying clean not "an accomplishment" while continuing to use drugs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nick, 32, made the provocative comments during a 2018 podcast where he admitted to having a tough time staying in programs that would keep him off substances. The former screenwriter had gone to rehab 18 times since the age of 15, yet none of the trips seemed to help him when it came to drug use.

He was arrested on Sunday, December 14, and charged with the gruesome double murders of his parents.