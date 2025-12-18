Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Nick Confessed to Getting Kicked Out of His Parents' Guest House After Coke-Fueled Destruction in Resurfaced Interview
Dec. 17 2025, Published 7:09 p.m. ET
Before allegedly slaughtering his adoring parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, their troubled son Nick described in detail how he trashed their guest house while on a major drug bender, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Reiners had generously allowed Nick, 32, to live with them at their Brentwood, Calif., mansion but finally had enough and kicked him out after the widespread destruction of the property, which he detailed in a 2018 interview.
'Totally Spun Out on Uppers'
"I went 10 rounds with my guest house. I got totally spun out on uppers, I think it was coke and something else, and I was up for days on end, and I started punching out different things in my guest house," Nick unapologetically shared during an appearance on Dave Manheim's Dopey podcast.
"I think I started with a TV, and then I went over to the lamp, and just everything in the guest house got wrecked," he continued about destroying his parents' property.
Nick said there was "no logic" behind his motive for the destruction because "you're crazy" when that far under the influence of drugs.
Parents Told Him Nick 'Had to Go'
Manheim asked how the Hollywood acting and directing legend and his wife reacted to the total devastation Nick had wrought.
He revealed that his parents kicked him out and "told me I had to go," but he didn't "remember the specifics of it."
Elsewhere in the podcast, Nick detailed his long struggle with drug abuse and how he had been in and out of rehab at least 18 times since the age of 15.
"I've done heroin, I've done meth, I've done everything under the sun," he dished about his rampant substance abuse while describing how much he loathed going to rehab and had little desire to pursue sobriety.
"I don't really feel staying clean is an accomplishment in life," he noted.
Back in the Guest House
Eventually, the Reiners allowed their son to move back home, as Nick was living with his parents at the time of their murders.
The former screenwriter has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the gruesome slayings, in which Rob and Michele's throats were slit.
The time of death has yet to be determined. All three Reiners attended Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on the evening of December 13. Rob and Michele's daughter, Romy, found their bodies inside their mansion around 3:30 pm the following day.
Reluctant to Leave Nick 'Home Alone'
A new report claimed that Rob and Michele asked O'Brien if it was okay that they brought their troubled adult son to his holiday party, as his behavior "had grown even more concerning in recent weeks," according to a well-placed source.
Nick had moved back into the guesthouse of the Brentwood home he once trashed.
"They were reluctant to leave him home alone," the insider claimed, where the Reiners' son was "currently living under their watchful supervision."
While at the holiday party, Nick reportedly made other guests incredibly uncomfortable with his antisocial conduct.
Later, "all conversations stopped" as guests turned to hear Rob and his son arguing loudly, "having it out over Nick’s asocial and unsettling behavior."
A "mortified" Rob and Michele apologized to O'Brien and left the party, although it remains unclear if Nick went home with them at the time. It was the last time the couple was seen alive.