Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Nick Confessed to Getting Kicked Out of His Parents' Guest House After Coke-Fueled Destruction in Resurfaced Interview

Manheim asked how the Hollywood acting and directing legend and his wife reacted to the total devastation Nick had wrought.

He revealed that his parents kicked him out and "told me I had to go," but he didn't "remember the specifics of it."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Nick detailed his long struggle with drug abuse and how he had been in and out of rehab at least 18 times since the age of 15.

"I've done heroin, I've done meth, I've done everything under the sun," he dished about his rampant substance abuse while describing how much he loathed going to rehab and had little desire to pursue sobriety.

"I don't really feel staying clean is an accomplishment in life," he noted.