Party Guest From Hell: The Three Bizarre Questions Nick Reiner Asked A-Listers at Conan O'Brien's Star-Studded Holiday Party Hours Before Parents' Murder
Dec. 17 2025, Published 7:28 a.m. ET
Nick Reiner bugged A-listers with a series of bizarre questions at Conan O’Brien’s star-studded holiday party, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 32-year-old drug addict was taken to the bash by parents Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer, 68, so they "could keep an eye on him" due to concerns over his well-being.
Badgering Famous Guests
But hours later the couple were found dead in their $13.5million L.A. mansion.
During the party at O’Brien’s, Nick and his parents had an alleged row sparked by his behavior at the festive gathering.
Nick was asked to leave after badgering numerous partygoers with a series of inane queries, including "What's your name? What's your last name? Are you famous?"
The troubled nepo baby was introduced to Bill Hader by his father and he proceeded to interrupt the SNL comedian.
He then allegedly became irate when Hader, 47, responded that he was "in the middle of a private conversation."
'Altercation' With 'SNL' Star
An insider told a news outlet: "Nick just stood there and stared before storming off."
Less than 24 hours later, Reiner and Singer were found stabbed to death inside their mansion.
A massage therapist arrived at the home for a scheduled appointment and was unable to get inside.
The masseuse called the couple's daughter, Romy, who lives across the street, for help.
Romy was able to get the door open and discovered the gruesome scene of her father's lifeless body before fleeing from the home.
The daughter had her roommate call 911 while she reached out to her father's longtime friend Billy Crystal.
Murdered In Their Beds
Romy only learned that her mother was also dead inside the house when paramedics arrived and broke the grim news, according to reports.
Nick was ultimately arrested in connection with the murders later that day.
He has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and if convicted, could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or even the death penalty.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said at a press conference Tuesday that the two were killed in the "early morning hours" on Sunday.
A source told how they were found in bed Sunday afternoon with their throats cut and may have been asleep when they were murdered.
The Reiners had already been dead for hours when they were discovered, with their bodies showing signs of rigor mortis — which usually sets in between two to six hours after death.
A source said: "(Nick) could have done it not long after they all went home, meaning he went there and slit their throats in the middle of the night.
"They were in bed when that happened."
The Los Angeles Fire Department has said first responders were called to the Reiner home around 3.30pm on Sunday and tried to render aid to the stabbed couple, to no avail.
Romy then reportedly told authorities at the scene that her brother lived on the property as well, but investigators did not find Nick inside the guest house.
Instead, Nick had checked into The Pierside Santa Monica at 4am using his own credit card.