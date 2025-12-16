Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: See the Unbelievably Heartbreaking Christmas Appeal Rob Reiner's Daughter Made About His Most Beloved Movies — Moments Before He Was Slaughtered

Rob Reiner's daughter pleaded with fans to watch two of his most beloved comedies before he was allegedly killed by his own son, Nick.
Source: @romyreiner/instagram

Dec. 16 2025, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

TRAGIC Rob Reiner's daughter pleaded with fans to watch two of his most beloved comedies – just before he was knifed to death.

As RadarOnline.com revealed in the wake of the horror, Romy Reiner, 28, discovered the bloodied corpse of her Hollywood icon dad, 78, alongside the body of her mom, Michele Reiner, 68, at their sprawling $13.5million mansion in Brentwood, California, on Sunday, December 14.

Moments Before The Tragedy

Romy is 'beyond devastated' over her parents' murders.
Source: @romyreiner/instagram

Just before her devastating discovery, she posted on her Instagram Stories "Go Watch" alongside a picture of the posters for Rob's two Spinal Tap comedy mockumentaries.

Her image was grabbed from a streaming service also showing festive favorites such as Elf as must-watch festive movies.

A source said: "This is unbelievably sad. Romy was telling fans to celebrate her dad's films, and it appears from the timestamp on her post it was made literally moments before he had his throat slit.

"She is beyond devastated."

The Final Vacation

Romy posted her father's work before the tragedy.
Source: @romyreiner/instagram

Romy also posted some of the final images of her dad a couple of weeks before he was slaughtered.

She snapped them frolicking in the sea on a sunshine holiday, with the When Harry Met Sally director wearing his trademark baseball cap and his daughter sporting a red bikini.

It's understood Romy told cops to interview a Reiner family relative almost immediately after she found her parents' remains – reportedly telling police they were "dangerous."

Romy lives across the street from the pair.

Her brother – ex-drug addict Nick Reiner, 32 – was interviewed by police in the wake of his parents' killings, and the LAPD has now said he is "responsible" for their murders.

It's believed Rob and Michele both had their throats cut.

Rob Reiner, A Hollywood Icon

Romy was the one who allegedly found her parents' dead bodies.
Source: MEGA

Sources also say the couple was embroiled in a "very loud argument" with Nick at talk show host Conan O'Brien's Christmas party the night before the Reiner murders, but the police have not confirmed the details.

A family spokesperson said: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner.

"We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Born in the Bronx, Reiner spent more than five decades as a towering presence in entertainment.

He first became a household name playing Michael 'Meathead' Stivic on All in the Family, appearing on the sitcom for eight years before moving behind the camera.

As a director, he delivered a remarkable run of films, including This is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally.

His 1993 courtroom drama A Few Good Men earned him an Academy Award nomination.Through Castle Rock Entertainment, which he co-founded, Reiner also helped bring Seinfeld and The Shawshank Redemption to the screen.

In later years, he continued acting, most notably as Jordan Belfort's sweary father in The Wolf of Wall Street, and appeared this year in The Bear and Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.

Tributes Pouring In Following The News

Tributes poured in from across film and politics in the wake of his and his wife's slaughter.
Source: MEGA

Actor Ben Stiller said: "He made some of the most formative movies for my generation. He came out from behind a huge comedic shadow of the great Carl Reiner and being a TV actor to being a great director who made an incredible run of movies. Spinal Tap is one of the best comedies ever made – and the list goes on. He was a kind, caring person who was really, really funny."

Josh Gad described Reiner and his wife as "two of the most kind and caring souls," adding their deaths were a "devastating" loss.

David Furnish wrote online he and his husband, Elton John, had just worked with Reiner and his wife on Spinal Tap II, saying: "They were a joy to meet – and brilliant to work with."

Political leaders also paid tribute.

Gavin Newsom hailed Reiner as a "big-hearted genius," while Barack Obama said the Reiners' lives were "defined by purpose."

Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Reiner's creativity and humor, while Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said his contributions to cinema "reverberate throughout American culture and society."

