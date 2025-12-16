EXCLUSIVE: See the Unbelievably Heartbreaking Christmas Appeal Rob Reiner's Daughter Made About His Most Beloved Movies — Moments Before He Was Slaughtered

TRAGIC Rob Reiner 's daughter pleaded with fans to watch two of his most beloved comedies – just before he was knifed to death.

Romy is 'beyond devastated' over her parents' murders.

Just before her devastating discovery, she posted on her Instagram Stories "Go Watch" alongside a picture of the posters for Rob's two Spinal Tap comedy mockumentaries.

Her image was grabbed from a streaming service also showing festive favorites such as Elf as must-watch festive movies.

A source said: "This is unbelievably sad. Romy was telling fans to celebrate her dad's films, and it appears from the timestamp on her post it was made literally moments before he had his throat slit.

"She is beyond devastated."