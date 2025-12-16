Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner's Resurrection Dream — Slain Hollywood Hero's Final Interview Reveals How He Was Intent on Making a Comedy About Jesus Rising From the Dead

Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner was intent on making one final film – a comedy imagining what would happen if Jesus returned from the dead.

Dec. 16 2025, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rob Reiner was intent on making one final film – a comedy imagining what would happen if Jesus returned from the dead – according to remarks he gave in one of his last interviews weeks before his knife slaughter in Los Angeles.

As RadarOnline.com reported, iconic Hollywood director Reiner, 78, was found dead with his wife Michele Singer, 68, at their home in California on Sunday, with their former drug addicted son Nick, 32, questioned by cops in the wake of their knife killings – who police now say is "responsible" for the double homicide.

Article continues below advertisement

Reiner's Comments About Work

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Rob and wife Michele's son allegedly slit their throats while they were sleeping.
Source: MEGA

Rob and wife Michele's son allegedly slit their throats while they were sleeping.

Article continues below advertisement

Reiner spoke in September about his determination to direct one last project, as he reflected on the physical and creative toll of a career spanning more than five decades.

Stressing how directing remained punishing late in life during the chat, he revealed: "It's really demanding."

But Reiner added: "I can do one more maybe."

He explained the project he hoped to make was based on a comedy sketch he had written decades earlier with Steve Martin, 80, built around a provocative religious premise.

"I'm gonna try one more time," Reiner said – revealing the plot would be: "If Jesus came back, what would happen?"

Article continues below advertisement

The Films That Changed Hollywood

Article continues below advertisement
Reiner spoke in September about his determination to direct one last project.
Source: MEGA

Reiner spoke in September about his determination to direct one last project.

Article continues below advertisement

The comments now read as a final artistic statement from one of Hollywood's most influential storytellers, whose run of films from the mid-1980s to early 1990s reshaped mainstream American cinema.

As director, Reiner made This Is Spinal Tap, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery and A Few Good Men, a body of work marked by genre-hopping ambition and commercial success.

Born in New York to actor parents Carl Reiner and Estelle Reiner, Reiner first became famous as an actor, playing the outspoken Mike 'Meathead' Stivic on All in the Family.

The show dominated U.S. television in the 1970s, and Reiner later credited his acting background with shaping his approach behind the camera. "I never ask actors to do anything that I couldn't do," he said.

Reiner also acknowledged his limits as a filmmaker, saying spectacle was not his strength, but performance was.

That understanding allowed him to draw acclaimed work from actors including Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson.

Even late in his career, he returned to his roots, directing Spinal Tap II: The End more than four decades after the original, persuading musicians Paul McCartney and Elton John to appear as themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

Reiner Slammed Data-Driven Hollywood

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Rob Reiner's daughter pleaded with fans to watch two of his most beloved comedies before he was allegedly killed by his own son, Nick.

EXCLUSIVE: See the Unbelievably Heartbreaking Christmas Appeal Rob Reiner's Daughter Made About His Most Beloved Movies — Moments Before He Was Slaughtered

Christopher Reeve is a hero on and off screen after paralysis, proving courage can be powerfully redefined.

EXCLUSIVE: How Christopher Reeve Became a Hero On and Off the Screen After Tragic Paralysis — 'He Rewrote What Courage Looks Like'

Article continues below advertisement
The director was candid about how his industry had changed since his career took off.
Source: MEGA

The director was candid about how his industry had changed since his career took off.

Article continues below advertisement

The director was candid about how his industry had changed over the decades, lamenting a Hollywood increasingly driven by data rather than judgment.

"It used to be show and business – they were equal," Reiner said. "Now the show is very small, and the business is huge."

He cited his friend Albert Brooks as emblematic of a generation whose careers depended on human decision-makers rather than algorithms.

Despite his frustrations, Reiner remained focused on audience pleasure until his cruel end.

Quoting director Frank Capra, he said filmmakers owed viewers value for their time and money.

A source said: "That philosophy underpinned his desire to make one more comedy, pushing a bold idea about faith, satire and resurrection he believed could still connect with moviegoers."

Rob and wife Michele were brutally murdered in their own bed.
Source: MEGA

Rob and wife Michele were brutally murdered in their own bed.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.