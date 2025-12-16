EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner's Resurrection Dream — Slain Hollywood Hero's Final Interview Reveals How He Was Intent on Making a Comedy About Jesus Rising From the Dead

Reiner spoke in September about his determination to direct one last project, as he reflected on the physical and creative toll of a career spanning more than five decades.

Stressing how directing remained punishing late in life during the chat, he revealed: "It's really demanding."

But Reiner added: "I can do one more maybe."

He explained the project he hoped to make was based on a comedy sketch he had written decades earlier with Steve Martin, 80, built around a provocative religious premise.

"I'm gonna try one more time," Reiner said – revealing the plot would be: "If Jesus came back, what would happen?"