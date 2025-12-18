'He Felt Like The Black Sheep Of The Perfect Hollywood Family': Staffer Reveals What it Was Like Working with Nick Reiner During His Post-Rehab Internship on Hit Comedy

At the time, Nick was sober and according to the staffer, the drug addict was quiet but had an "introverted energy" and colleagues found him funny in a "dark-humored" sort of way.

They also found him interesting, particularly as was transparent about his hardships.

Nick, 32, has been to rehab 18 times and struggled with addiction since his teens, sparking several stints living on the streets.

A source claimed Nick was aware of his reputation within his family, telling The Daily Mail: "It felt like he was the black sheep of his very perfect Hollywood family, so from a very young age, he started using drugs.

"He had so many resources available to him. The idea that he couldn't get any money is crazy. The idea that he would be willing to be homeless instead of going home to his beautiful mansion was crazy to me."