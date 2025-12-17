EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner's Drug Addict Son Branded 'Most Horrific Nepo Baby in Hollywood History' As He Faces Death Penalty Over Knife Slaughter of Parents

The discovery was made by their daughter Romy Reiner, 28. Nick, 32, who had recently moved back into a guesthouse on the property, was arrested later that night and now faces two counts of first-degree murder, with prosecutors saying the death penalty is a possibility if he is convicted.

The killings came hours after all three attended comedian Conan O'Brien's Christmas party in Pacific Palisades on Saturday night.

One attendee at the bash said: '"Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy."

Another guest added that his behavior was so erratic several people believed the self-confessed recovering drug addict had relapsed and was under the influence of drugs.

Sources added the tension culminated in a huge loud argument between Rob and his son that stopped conversations around the room.