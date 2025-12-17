Your tip
Bill Hader 'Refusing to Talk' About 'Row' With Nick Reiner at Conan O'Brien Party Hours Before Brutal Murders — 'He Doesn't Want To Be Connected to the Story'

picture of Bill Hader and Nick reiner
Source: MEGA/@romyreiner;Instagram

Bill Hader has been pictured for the first time since reports of his rumored row with Nick Reiner hours before drug addict allegedly murdered parents.

Dec. 17 2025, Updated 8:41 a.m. ET

Bill Hader is "refusing to talk" about his rumored row with Nick Reiner at Conan O'Brien's festive party.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Saturday Night Live comedian, 47, has been pictured for the first time since Nick's parents were found dead in their $13.5milliom Los Angeles home hours after the bash.

'Horrified' And 'Extremely Sad'

picture of Bill Hader
Source: MEGA

Hader's altercation with Nick saw the nepo baby 'storm off', according to reports.

Hader's altercation with Nick allegedly sparked the drug addict to "storm off" at the star-studded gathering, which he attended alongside his worried folks Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer, 68, who wanted to "keep an eye on him" amid concerns over his well-being.

Nick was arrested in connection with the murders on Monday. He has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder — if convicted, the 32-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Comedian Hader looked tense as he took a phone call in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

A source revealed the SNL alum "is horrified" and "extremely sad" over the murders of Reiner and his wife and "doesn't want to be connected to this story."

A-List Festive Gathering

picture of Conan O'Brien
Source: MEGA

Chat show host O'Brien invited several A-list friends to his festive bash.

An insider added: "Bill doesn't want this tragedy to be made about him, and any disagreement he may have had with Nick, Bill is refusing to talk about it."

The insider continued: "Bill, like everyone who saw Rob and Michele at the party, is horrified over what happened and is extremely sad that what went down, actually went down.

"With total respect for Rob and Michele and their family, Bill is not going to talk about his interaction with Nick publicly."

The insider said Hader "doesn't want to be connected to this story over a few minute interaction at a party that was meant to be fun and festive."

Party Guest From Hell

Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Nick was invited to the party by his parents so they could 'keep eye on him.'

Director Reiner reportedly had a "very loud argument" with Nick at the party — with witnesses recalling his son, who has a damning track record of alleged violence and substance abuse, was acting erratically at the bash.

A source has claimed Nick "interrupted Hader" at the party and was allegedly left annoyed when the comic told him he was "in the middle of a private conversation.'"

The source claimed after Hader's alleged comment: "Nick just stood there and stared before storming off."

RadarOnline.com revealed Nick was badgering A-listers with inane questions while at the party, which reportedly included "What's your name? What's your last name? Are you famous?"

Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: @jakereiner/Facebook

Nick has been open about his longtime drug use since his teens.

Guests at the A-list packed holiday party said Nick displayed "antisocial behavior" including staring at attendees.

The late couple's daughter Romy, 28, who lives across the street from their home in L.A.'s ritzy Brentwood neighborhood, made the grim discovery of their dead bodies the following afternoon.

Nick, who lived in his parents' guest house, was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing them in their bed on Sunday night after he checked into a motel close to Santa Monica's pier.

Police reportedly raided the hotel room and found a shower "full of blood," blood all over the bed and the windows blacked out with the bedsheets.

