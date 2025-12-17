Bill Hader 'Refusing to Talk' About 'Row' With Nick Reiner at Conan O'Brien Party Hours Before Brutal Murders — 'He Doesn't Want To Be Connected to the Story'

Hader's altercation with Nick allegedly sparked the drug addict to "storm off" at the star-studded gathering, which he attended alongside his worried folks Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer, 68, who wanted to "keep an eye on him" amid concerns over his well-being.

Nick was arrested in connection with the murders on Monday. He has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder — if convicted, the 32-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Comedian Hader looked tense as he took a phone call in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

A source revealed the SNL alum "is horrified" and "extremely sad" over the murders of Reiner and his wife and "doesn't want to be connected to this story."