Rob and Michele Reiner's Children Romy and Jake Call Their Parents' Murder 'Horrific and Devastating' in Heartbreaking Statement — After Their Troubled Brother Nick is Charged With Heinous Crime
Dec. 17 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
Rob and Michele Reiner's children, Romy and Jake, have broken their silence on the murder of their parents, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The siblings also addressed their brother Nick's connection to their parents' tragic demise.
What Did Romy and Jake Reiner Say?
In a statement to a media outlet, they shared, "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends."
"We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life," they continued.
"We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave," the pair concluded.
What Happened to Rob and Michele Reiner?
As Radar reported, Rob and Michele's bodies were discovered at their home on Sunday. Their throats had been slit.
Nick Reiner, their 32-year-old son, was arrested and is considered to be the main suspect in the case. Nick has a history of substance abuse and mental health problems throughout the years.
He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special allegation that he used a knife.
In an initial statement, the family made following Rob and Michele's deaths, they said the following to a news outlet: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."
What Will Rob and Michele's Memorial Service Look Like?
On Substack, Rob Shuter gave insight into what the "deeply private" memorial service for Rob and Michele will look like, with a source detailing the "first goodbye is strictly about family and the people who were in their lives every single day."
"The family is in shock," an insider detailed. "They cannot handle a public spectacle right now. This is about dignity, safety, and grief."
Due to this, a service is expected to take place in a few days, and only those invited will be clued into the details about it.
"Rob and Michele lived very public lives," a source added, "but their final farewell will be intentionally shielded from the public eye."
Who Will Attend the First Memorial Service for Rob and Michele Reiner?
In addition to the private service, a "public memorial" will be held, an insider divulged.
"Every major award show is planning tributes. The industry wants – and needs – to honor them," they elaborated.
As for who will attend the initial service, an insider noted the guest list will be "small but extraordinary."
Michelle and Barack Obama are on it, as well as lifelong friends of Rob and Michele, some Hollywood insiders, and some political figures.