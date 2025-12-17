Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Celebrity deaths

Rob and Michele Reiner's Children Romy and Jake Call Their Parents' Murder 'Horrific and Devastating' in Heartbreaking Statement — After Their Troubled Brother Nick is Charged With Heinous Crime

Composite photo of Michele, Rob, Romy and Jake Reiner
Source: MEGA; @michelereiner/Instagram

Romy and Jake Reiner called Michele and Rob their 'best friends.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rob and Michele Reiner's children, Romy and Jake, have broken their silence on the murder of their parents, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The siblings also addressed their brother Nick's connection to their parents' tragic demise.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Romy and Jake Reiner Say?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner
Source: MEGA

Romy and Jake Reiner said they are in 'unimaginable pain' after Michele and Rob Reiner's' deaths.

In a statement to a media outlet, they shared, "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends."

"We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life," they continued.

"We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave," the pair concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to Rob and Michele Reiner?

Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: JAKE REINER/FACEBOOK

Nick Reiner was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

As Radar reported, Rob and Michele's bodies were discovered at their home on Sunday. Their throats had been slit.

Nick Reiner, their 32-year-old son, was arrested and is considered to be the main suspect in the case. Nick has a history of substance abuse and mental health problems throughout the years.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special allegation that he used a knife.

In an initial statement, the family made following Rob and Michele's deaths, they said the following to a news outlet: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Article continues below advertisement

What Will Rob and Michele's Memorial Service Look Like?

Photo of Rob Reiner's Hollywood star
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner's family is 'in sock,' a source divulged.

On Substack, Rob Shuter gave insight into what the "deeply private" memorial service for Rob and Michele will look like, with a source detailing the "first goodbye is strictly about family and the people who were in their lives every single day."

"The family is in shock," an insider detailed. "They cannot handle a public spectacle right now. This is about dignity, safety, and grief."

Due to this, a service is expected to take place in a few days, and only those invited will be clued into the details about it.

"Rob and Michele lived very public lives," a source added, "but their final farewell will be intentionally shielded from the public eye."

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Arlene Silver and Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke Wife Stalker Terror: Arlene Silver Claims 'Somebody Is Stalking Me in Malibu'... and Reveals Famous Husband 'Can't Sleep' Following Friend Rob Reiner's Murder

Photo of Barron Trump

Barron Is a Movie Star! Trump and Melania's Ultra-Private Son, 19, Steps Into Spotlight Making a Rare Appearance in First Lady’s Upcoming Film

Who Will Attend the First Memorial Service for Rob and Michele Reiner?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

A source claimed 'the industry' wants to 'honor' Rob and Michele Reiner.

In addition to the private service, a "public memorial" will be held, an insider divulged.

"Every major award show is planning tributes. The industry wants – and needs – to honor them," they elaborated.

As for who will attend the initial service, an insider noted the guest list will be "small but extraordinary."

Michelle and Barack Obama are on it, as well as lifelong friends of Rob and Michele, some Hollywood insiders, and some political figures.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.