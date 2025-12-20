Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Nick Reiner

Rob Reiner's Troubled Son Nick's 'Dark, Twisted' Side Exposed by Former 'Family Guy' Colleague

Photo of Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA

A former co-worker recalled Rob Reiner's son Nick being a 'dark, twisted, kind of rough kid.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 20 2025, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A former co-worker of Nick Reiner has exposed his "dark, twisted" side they claimed to witness years before he was charged with murdering his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nick, 32, has been charged with two-counts of murder in connection with the fatal stabbings of Rob and Michele.

He was arrested on Sunday, December 14, hours after his younger sister Romy, 27, discovered the Princess Bride director's body inside the couple's Brentwood home.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Helps Nick 'Get Back on His Feet' After Rehab

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA

Nick left rehab in 2014 and began working as an intern on 'Family Guy.'

More than a decade before Rob and Michele were fatally stabbed at their home after attending comedian Conan O'Brien's Christmas party, their son Nick, who has a history of drug addiction, appeared to be turning over a new leaf.

At the time, Nick was fresh out of rehab and started an internship working for the popular adult cartoon show Family Guy in 2014.

A production assistant has now come forward and, for the first time, revealed what they experienced working alongside the since-accused killer.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner
Source: AOL Build Series/YouYube

A production source claimed Rob was the reason Nick landed the internship.

While reflecting on their time working together, the insider remembered Rob's son as being a "dark, twisted, kind of rough kid," according to Fox News Digital.

The production assistant claimed Rob helped his son get the job, and executive producers agreed to let him "hang out" because he was "trying to get back on his feet."

"Really, the executive producers were like, 'Just let him hang out. Like, he doesn't need to have a lot of responsibility. Don't let him touch anything. Just let this kid hang out, it's a favor to his dad, who we adore, and he's trying to get back on his feet,'" the source recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick's 'Very Dark Sense of Humor'

Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: @nick__reiner/Instagram

The source remembered Nick as being a 'dark, twisted, kind of rough kid.'

The man further claimed because Nick was an intern and thus shadowed him for about four-hours every day, they became "really close."

He recalled Nick "struggling" with his then-newfound sobriety and how the director's son had been homeless for a period of time before going to rehab.

"He felt like this really raw kid," the source explained. "He had a very dark sense of humor. ... He was an introverted human, like he wasn't very loud. But he was also funny, and he felt very human."

"I remember really liking him, like I thought he was a really nice kid," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick's Wasn't in the 'Best Mental Health Space'

Photo of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner
Source: MEGA

Nick has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of his parents.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively's Legal Team Slams Justin Baldoni's Attorneys Over 'Disruptive' Deposition Behavior

Alec Baldwin has been clobbered with yet another lawsuit tied to the deadly Rust movie tragedy.

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin Crushed by New 'Rust' Lawsuit as Pals Fear He's 'One Step Away From Collapsing' — 'The Hits Just Keep on Coming'

While the insider recalled "really liking" Nick, he admitted the director's son was "dark" and appeared to be "not in the best mental health space" when he was interning for the television show.

"He was a really troubled kid," the man confessed as he recalled some of the crew members encouraging Nick to pursue stand-up comedy after learning he was interested in the possible career path.

The source said he told Nick his twisted sense of humor would work well as a stand-up comic – and reminded him his parents Hollywood connections could help land gigs.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick ended up taking the advice and performed a few sets at the legendary Los Angeles venue The Comedy Store, though the insider noted he never attended the gigs.

According to the source, Rob would drop off and pick up his son every day.

"It felt like the family wanted him to succeed, and it felt like they were constantly trying to set him up for success," he said. "And he was just this dark, twisted, kind of rough kid."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.