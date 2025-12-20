Rob Reiner's Troubled Son Nick's 'Dark, Twisted' Side Exposed by Former 'Family Guy' Colleague

A former co-worker of Nick Reiner has exposed his "dark, twisted" side they claimed to witness years before he was charged with murdering his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nick, 32, has been charged with two-counts of murder in connection with the fatal stabbings of Rob and Michele.

He was arrested on Sunday, December 14, hours after his younger sister Romy, 27, discovered the Princess Bride director's body inside the couple's Brentwood home.