EXCLUSIVE: The Case for, The Case Against — Inside Nick Reiner's Decision to Consider a 'Plea of Insanity' in Slashing Double Murders of Father Rob and Mother Michele
Dec. 18 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
As Nick Reiner and his new high-priced lawyer, Alan Jackson, contemplate their defense, there has been growing speculation the accused murderer of parents Rob and Michele Singer Reiner could try for an insanity approach.
But RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal some of the top defense lawyers in the country say that could backfire on the troubled man.
The Choice Is Clear For Nick Reiner?
Nick made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17, and waived his right to enter a plea. He now has until January 7 to decide on a strategy.
Famed lawyer Tony Buzbee, who has been a part of other high-profile cases, including Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Shannon Sharpe, exclusively told Radar Nick has one clear choice – insanity.
"I’d certainly look at that angle," he said, while adding that Nick's attorney "knows what he’s doing. I’m sure he’s evaluating every angle at the moment."
Buzbee noted first smart move Nick made was hiring Jackson: "No question he’s one of the best. He’s expensive, but all the good ones are."
Nick Reiner's Defense Has an 'Uphill Battle'
However, other prominent attorneys cautioned against the insanity defense. Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, president of Los Angeles-based West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Radar: "The defense may have an uphill battle trying to prove their case when all signs point to premeditated murder by the son of Rob and Michele."
Rahmani said Nick's reported strange behavior at Conan O'Brien's holiday party could actually hurt his claim of insanity.
"Insanity requires a psychosis, schizophrenia, or something similar, such that Nick doesn't even know he's killing his parents. He thinks, for example, they are aliens, demons, or that God is commanding him to do something, he said.
"If you’re capable enough to have an argument with your parents at a Christmas party, you are not insane."
Other Defense Options
Other speculated defenses might have complications as well.
"He can argue self-defense, but his parents are a lot older than him and it’s very difficult to prove self-defense unless they had some sort of weapon," Rahmani explained.
"And it's unlikely that a juror is going to believe that the son, who's much younger, is at imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury.
"Then there's manslaughter. Manslaughter is killing in the heat of passion. When you get into an argument the night before, and you come back the next day with a knife, that's too much time for a 'heat of passion' manslaughter defense."
Nick Reiner's Dark Past
During his initial court appearance, Nick walked in in shackles and seemed to be wearing a suicide prevention vest or smock. After waiving his right to a speedy arraignment and declining to enter a plea, Nick spoke only when Judge Theresa McGonigle asked whether he understood his rights.
"Yes, your honor," Nick said. He will remain behind bars without bail until his next court appearance, scheduled for January.
Nick's dark past has been pushed into the spotlight following the disturbing crime, especially his struggles with his mental health and substance abuse. He was also open about his struggles; in 2015, he co-wrote the screenplay for Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical film directed by his famous father about addiction and recovery.
The filmmaker's troubled son landed in rehab 18 times, as he struggled with addiction since his teens. His addiction even led him to live on the streets