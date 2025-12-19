EXCLUSIVE: The Case for, The Case Against — Inside Nick Reiner's Decision to Consider a 'Plea of Insanity' in Slashing Double Murders of Father Rob and Mother Michele

Nick made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17, and waived his right to enter a plea. He now has until January 7 to decide on a strategy.

Famed lawyer Tony Buzbee, who has been a part of other high-profile cases, including Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Shannon Sharpe, exclusively told Radar Nick has one clear choice – insanity.

"I’d certainly look at that angle," he said, while adding that Nick's attorney "knows what he’s doing. I’m sure he’s evaluating every angle at the moment."

Buzbee noted first smart move Nick made was hiring Jackson: "No question he’s one of the best. He’s expensive, but all the good ones are."