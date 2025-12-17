The Accused Killer Speaks: Nick Reiner's Three-Word Statement During First Court Appearance Revealed... After He's Charged With Brutally Murdering Parents Rob and Michele

Outside the courthouse, after his appearance, his attorney, Alan Jackson, told reporters: "This is a devastating tragedy that has befallen the Reiner family. We all recognize that. Our hearts go out to the entire Reiner family."

He also called on everyone not to jump to conclusions or rush to judgment.

"There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case," he added. "Those need to be thoroughly, but very carefully, dealt with, and examined and looked at, and analyzed."