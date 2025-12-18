EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner's Disturbed Son Nick Could 'Plead Insanity' to Save Himself from Death Penalty... as He's Accused of Slaughtering His Parents

According to Oleg Nekritin, a defense attorney at the Law Offices of Robert J. DeGroot, the accused killer and his legal team may have a plan in place.

"Nick's legal team may have to plead an insanity defense or argue for a 'lesser' offense, such as manslaughter, if DNA evidence, cell phone location evidence, and Nick’s own statements show that he caused their deaths," Nekritin told Radar. "News reports of a verbal fight with his parents prior to the murder and behavioral issues may support these defenses."

Hours before Rob and Michele were found dead inside their California mansion, the couple and Nick, a former drug addict, attended Conan O'Brien's Christmas party. While at the festive bash, Nick is said to have been "acting crazy."

Other sources alleged the A Few Good Men director and his son got into a "very loud argument," with some claiming the exchange stemmed from Nick's refusal to return to rehab.