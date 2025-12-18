Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Rob Reiner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner's Disturbed Son Nick Could 'Plead Insanity' to Save Himself from Death Penalty... as He's Accused of Slaughtering His Parents

Photo of Nick Reiner, Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner could 'plead insanity' after he was charged with his parents' death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 18 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Nick Reiner could attempt to convince a judge he's insane to avoid getting the death penalty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 32-year-old, who is accused of killing his father, director Rob Reiner, and his mother, Michele Singer, appeared for the first time in court on Wednesday, December 17, and waived his right to enter a plea.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Nick Reiner Plead Insanity?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: @jakereiner/facebook

Nick Reiner could go the 'insanity' route to avoid the death penalty.

According to Oleg Nekritin, a defense attorney at the Law Offices of Robert J. DeGroot, the accused killer and his legal team may have a plan in place.

"Nick's legal team may have to plead an insanity defense or argue for a 'lesser' offense, such as manslaughter, if DNA evidence, cell phone location evidence, and Nick’s own statements show that he caused their deaths," Nekritin told Radar. "News reports of a verbal fight with his parents prior to the murder and behavioral issues may support these defenses."

Hours before Rob and Michele were found dead inside their California mansion, the couple and Nick, a former drug addict, attended Conan O'Brien's Christmas party. While at the festive bash, Nick is said to have been "acting crazy."

Other sources alleged the A Few Good Men director and his son got into a "very loud argument," with some claiming the exchange stemmed from Nick's refusal to return to rehab.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Rob Reiner with family
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner (second from right) is accused of knifing his father, Rob, and mother, Michele, to death.

However, while a family friend was unable to confirm or deny the alleged holiday party fight, he believed the situation was "misinterpreted" and being "overblown."

The insider close to the family was also said to "take offense" to claims the argument led to Rob and Michele leaving the party early, which he claimed was not very likely, as the filmmaker had "grown used to" Nick's behavior over the years.

"Nick Reiner had struggled for more than half of his life with drug addiction, but the person close to the family said they were accustomed to working through his problems together," the source told The NY Times.

Nick's sister, Romy, was said to have "fled in anguish" after discovering her father's lifeless body. Nick was arrested soon after and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with a special circumstance of multiple murders and use of a deadly weapon.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner's Court Appearance Revealed

Photo of Nick Reiner, Rob Reiner, Michelle Reiner
Source: @nickreiner/Youtube;MEGA

The troubled 32-year-old waived his right to enter a plea during his first court appearance.

During his court appearance, Nick walked in in shackles and seemed to be wearing a suicide prevention vest or smock. After waiving his right to a speedy arraignment and not entering a plea, Nick only spoke when Judge Theresa McGonigle asked if he understood his rights.

"Yes, your honor," Nick was heard muttering. He will remain behind bars without bail until his next court appearance, scheduled for January.

Nick's dark past has been pushed into the spotlight following the heinous crime, especially his struggles with his mental health and substance abuse. He was also open about his struggles; in 2015, he co-wrote the screenplay for Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical film directed by his famous father about addiction and recovery.

Article continues below advertisement

The Family's Black Sheep?

Photo of Nick Reiner with family
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

The former drug addict is said to have felt like the black sheep of his family.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Rob and Michelle Reiner

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner's Home Was an 'Oasis of Calm' and 'Totally Fear-Free' Before Hollywood Icon and Wife Were Butchered in Explosion of Brutality

Trump is ready for a radical super-army upgrade, including drone rockets 300% more lethal.

EXCLUSIVE: Trump's 'Radical' Army Upgrade — New Drone Rockets Are '300% More Lethal' as Fears of World War 3 Grow

The Hollywood star's troubled son landed in rehab 18 times, as he struggled with addiction since his teens. His addiction even led him to live on the streets.

An insider claimed Nick felt like an outsider within his family.

"It felt like he was the black sheep of his very perfect Hollywood family, so from a very young age, he started using drugs," the source claimed to The Daily Mail.

"He had so many resources available to him. The idea that he couldn't get any money is crazy. The idea that he would be willing to be homeless instead of going home to his beautiful mansion was crazy to me."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick's siblings, Romy and Jake, revealed the "unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," in a heartbreaking statement." The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends..."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.