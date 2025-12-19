EXCLUSIVE: How Nick Reiner's Own Family Could Spare Him the Death Penalty in Bloodbath Double Murder Case
Dec. 19 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
As the Los Angeles district attorney debates what punishment to seek in the case of Nick Reiner, RadarOnline.com can reveal his grieving brother and sister could hold his fate in their hands.
Nick is currently behind bars, waiting to enter a plea after being charged with the brutal killing of his father, Rob Reiner, and mother, Michele Singer Reiner.
Jake and Romy Reiner's Emotional Reaction
Although California has not executed a felon since 2016, and Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a moratorium halting the practice, the heinous murders have many speculating Nick could face the death penalty.
However, Nick's own family members have urged the outraged public to show restraint for the 32-year-old, who has a history of mental health and addiction problems.
The emotional response and support of older brother Jake, 36, and younger sister Romy, 28, could go a long way toward sparing Nick's life if he is found guilty of his parents' deaths.
"Their compassion can affect several stages of the process, including the jury verdict," Jim Williams, personal injury attorney and lead partner at Burnett & Williams in Virginia, told Radar. "It can also have an effect on the victim impact statement, which affects the proceeding.
"It’s probably most effective regarding future release and parole hearings."
Nick Reiner's Best Case Scenarios
Other defense attorneys told Radar the emotional family response could help Nick get more effective care and treatment.
Yonatan Levoritz, founding attorney of Levoritz Law Firm in New York, told Radar their input could convince prosecutors to avoid death altogether, and instead seek "sentencing to a mental facility, or better prison options that are not as harsh for the Defendant that would allow him to be rehabilitated rather than strictly in a supermax type facility for hardened murderers."
As Radar reported, Jake and Romy expressed gratitude for the strength and support they’ve received in the wake of their parents' tragic deaths in an emotional message shared on Wednesday, December 17.
Part of their statement read: "We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."
Nick Reiner Could Try to Plead Insanity
There is another option that could spare Nick's life. Famed lawyer Tony Buzbee, who has been a part of other high-profile cases, including Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Shannon Sharpe, exclusively told Radar the director's son could and should think about an insanity plea.
"I’d certainly look at that angle," he said, while adding that Nick's attorney, Alan Jackson, "knows what he’s doing. I’m sure he’s evaluating every angle at the moment."
Buzbee noted the first smart move Nick made was hiring Jackson: "No question he’s one of the best. He’s expensive, but all the good ones are."
EXCLUSIVE: Pierce Brosnan's Family Heartbreak — Hollywood Legend Reconnects With Son of His Late Wife Cassandra After Years of Drug Addiction Chaos
Insanity Plea Dangers
However, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, president of Los Angeles-based West Coast Trial Lawyers, cautioned against the insanity defense.
"The defense may have an uphill battle trying to prove their case when all signs point to premeditated murder by the son of Rob and Michele," he said.
Rahmani added Nick's reported strange behavior at Conan O'Brien's holiday party could actually hurt his claim of insanity.
"Insanity requires a psychosis, schizophrenia, or something similar, such that Nick doesn't even know he's killing his parents. He thinks, for example, they are aliens, demons, or that G-d is commanding him to do something, he said.
"If you’re capable enough to have an argument with your parents at a Christmas party, you are not insane."