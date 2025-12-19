EXCLUSIVE: How Nick Reiner's Own Family Could Spare Him the Death Penalty in Bloodbath Double Murder Case

Although California has not executed a felon since 2016, and Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a moratorium halting the practice, the heinous murders have many speculating Nick could face the death penalty.

However, Nick's own family members have urged the outraged public to show restraint for the 32-year-old, who has a history of mental health and addiction problems.

The emotional response and support of older brother Jake, 36, and younger sister Romy, 28, could go a long way toward sparing Nick's life if he is found guilty of his parents' deaths.

"Their compassion can affect several stages of the process, including the jury verdict," Jim Williams, personal injury attorney and lead partner at Burnett & Williams in Virginia, told Radar. "It can also have an effect on the victim impact statement, which affects the proceeding.

"It’s probably most effective regarding future release and parole hearings."