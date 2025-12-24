Police Called to Rob Reiner's Home 'Quite a Few Times' for Welfare Checks and Family-Violence Reports Years Before the Director and His Wife Were Murdered

LAPD records obtained by the Daily Mail show police "calls for service" at the Reiners' home in 2013, 2014, 2017, and two different call-outs in 2019. Nick lived in the property's guest house intermittently when he wasn't in rehab.

The nature of the calls ranged from alleged family violence to welfare and mental health checks, presumably regarding Nick, who battled years of drug abuse and mental health issues.

"There's been quite a few calls for service at the Reiner house," an insider close to the department told the outlet. "The West LA division of LAPD was summoned to that home on many occasions."

The source added, "Brentwood is a fairly quiet neighborhood. You don't generally get a lot of calls for service at a home."