Police Called to Rob Reiner's Home 'Quite a Few Times' for Welfare Checks and Family-Violence Reports Years Before the Director and His Wife Were Murdered
Dec. 23 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Police Department officers were no strangers to visiting Rob Reiner's house over the years, likely due to his troubled son Nick, who has been charged with violently killing his parents, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cops were called to the All in the Family alum's $13.5million Brentwood, California, mansion at least five times over six years, with their sixth trip coming on December 14, when the lifeless bodies of the legendary Hollywood actor-director and his wife, Michele, were found with their throats slashed.
LAPD Received 'Quite a Few Calls' to the Reiner's Home
LAPD records obtained by the Daily Mail show police "calls for service" at the Reiners' home in 2013, 2014, 2017, and two different call-outs in 2019. Nick lived in the property's guest house intermittently when he wasn't in rehab.
The nature of the calls ranged from alleged family violence to welfare and mental health checks, presumably regarding Nick, who battled years of drug abuse and mental health issues.
"There's been quite a few calls for service at the Reiner house," an insider close to the department told the outlet. "The West LA division of LAPD was summoned to that home on many occasions."
The source added, "Brentwood is a fairly quiet neighborhood. You don't generally get a lot of calls for service at a home."
'Family Violence,' 'Mental Health Checks' and More
The trips to the Reiner mansion began with a welfare check on August 4, 2013, at 3.31 a.m., labelled in the police log simply as "door."
Cops were called early in the afternoon of February 2, 2014, for a noise complaint, with "gone on arrival" recorded in the logs.
A response on May 5, 2017, at 4.04 p.m. was far more dire, as the police code for battery of family violence investigation was listed as the reason for going to the Reiner home. This time, the log indicated that a police report was filed regarding the visit.
In February 2019, police responded to a welfare check at the house, while in September of that year, the LAPD headed out again to respond to a "918M," code for a mental health-related check involving a male subject.
Rob and Michele Reiner's Final Hours
Nick was reportedly being treated for schizophrenia at the time of his parents' murders, after being sent to a $70,000 per month drug abuse and mental illness treatment facility. Insiders claimed the onetime screenwriter was acting "erratic and dangerous" after having his medications adjusted.
Rob and Michele were said to be so afraid of leaving him alone at their home that they brought Nick along to Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on December 13, hours before the couple was found murdered.
At the celebration, Nick reportedly was "freaking out" the A-list guests with his antisocial behavior, which resulted in a "loud argument" between father and son.
Rob and Michele left shortly thereafter and were found dead in their bed around 3:30 p.m. the following day by their daughter, Romy.
However, while a family friend was unable to confirm or deny the alleged holiday party fight, he believed the situation was "misinterpreted" and being "overblown."
'I'm Afraid of My Son'
Before leaving O'Brien's party, the When Harry Met Sally director reportedly told pals he'd grown terrified by his son and was worried Nick was capable of harming him.
"I’m petrified of [Nick]. I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I’m afraid of my son. I think my own son can hurt me," one guest alleged Rob shared following his fight with Nick.
Rob and Michele sent their son to rehab at least 18 times starting at the age of 15. Nick confessed in various podcast interviews to the copious amounts of marijuana, cocaine, meth, and heroin he'd done in his short lifetime, including trashing his parents' guest house while on a drug-fueled rampage.