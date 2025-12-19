EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner Family Photo Album — See Slaughtered Director's Most Heartbreakingly Intimate Happy Snaps Including His 'Last Image' 

RadarOnline.com can reveal the tragic director – allegedly knifed to death alongside his wife Michele as they lay in bed – appeared in a string of fun and emotional snaps with his family online, with many of them posted by his daughter Romy Reiner.

These are the now poignant unseen Rob Reiner family album images that will break his fans' hearts.

The 28-year-old was the person who made the horrifying discovery of her parents' bloodied corpses at their $13.5million mansion in Brentwood, California, on Sunday, December 14.

One image posted by Romy showed her When Harry Met Sally director dad, 78, with his pet, which she captioned: "A man and his dog."

Another image showed the fun-loving filmmaker holding what appears to be a rag to Romy's face after an apparent dental appointment.

She captioned the snap: "That's what dads r for :)." And a photo of him cradling her to his chest was accompanied by the message: "Felt tiny, might delete later."