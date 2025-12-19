EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner Family Photo Album — See Slaughtered Director's Most Heartbreakingly Intimate Happy Snaps Including His 'Last Image'
Dec. 19 2025, Published 5:41 p.m. ET
These are the now poignant unseen Rob Reiner family album images that will break his fans' hearts.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the tragic director – allegedly knifed to death alongside his wife Michele as they lay in bed – appeared in a string of fun and emotional snaps with his family online, with many of them posted by his daughter Romy Reiner.
A Daughter's Heartbreaking Discovery
The 28-year-old was the person who made the horrifying discovery of her parents' bloodied corpses at their $13.5million mansion in Brentwood, California, on Sunday, December 14.
One image posted by Romy showed her When Harry Met Sally director dad, 78, with his pet, which she captioned: "A man and his dog."
Another image showed the fun-loving filmmaker holding what appears to be a rag to Romy's face after an apparent dental appointment.
She captioned the snap: "That's what dads r for :)." And a photo of him cradling her to his chest was accompanied by the message: "Felt tiny, might delete later."
Tributes to a Father and Friend
Alongside another snap of her dad, Romy wrote on her Instagram: "Happy Father's Day to the man who I could talk to forever and also the man who I can sit in silence with and be perfectly content. Love you forever. If this day is hard for you, remember that it's just a Hallmark holiday."
She also wished her father happy birthday in messages alongside other family album pictures, one of which showed her Holocaust-survivor grandmother.
One of Romy's messages says: "Happy birthday to my other best friend."
Her captions have now been flooded with sympathy and well-wishes in the comments sections after Romy's horrifying discovery of her parents lying dead.
A source told RadarOnline.com Romy is "inevitably, absolutely and unimaginably horrified and numb" after finding Rob and his partner of 36 years slaughtered.
Medical Records Confirm Brutal End
New records from the L.A. County medical office show Rob and photographer Michele, 68, died from "multiple sharp force injuries."
Their troubled 32-year-old son Nick Reiner – a self-confessed junkie suspected to have been out of his mind on meth at the time of the murders – has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths.
Sources said he may plead insanity to dodge the death penalty.
The medical examiner's initial findings also determined the manner of death to be "homicide," according to new records.
Officials say more investigation was needed before further details were disclosed publicly.
But it's been confirmed both bodies were ready to be released to the family, who are expected to hold a quiet, family-and-close-friends-only farewell service in their honor.
Legal Battles and a "Living Nightmare"
Nick has appeared in court wearing what appeared to be a suicide prevention vest and spoke only to say: "Yes, your honour," to agree to the date of his January 7 arraignment.
His $2,000-an-hour lawyer Alan Jackson – whose fees are said to be being funded by the Reiner family – has urged the public not to "rush to judgment."
Nick was arrested the day the Reiners were found dead at a downtown intersection.
He was taken into custody without incident.
There was no indication that he would resist or flee, according to Los Angeles deputy police chief Alan Hamilton.
Markowitz, who is deep in grief over the Reiners' slaughter, added: "I can't believe they're not here. (Rob) was like my family. Four, five days later, I'm here in this f------ nightmare."